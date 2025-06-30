Erling Haaland once found himself at the centre of a bold claim from Ghanaian football legend Charles Taylor

The scathing remark came in the aftermath of a UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid

Now a pundit, Taylor has built a reputation for his unapologetic football takes, often stirring debate

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian football icon Charles Asampong Taylor once launched a scathing critique of Manchester City star Erling Haaland, questioning the striker’s overall contribution on the pitch.

The former Black Stars playmaker didn’t hold back, claiming that the Norwegian wouldn’t even make the starting eleven at Hearts of Oak if he played in Ghana.

Charles Taylor raised eyebrows about Erling Haaland’s overall football abilities. Photo credit: @HeartsOfOakGH/X, @Angeltv_Gh/X and Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Charles Taylor dismisses Haaland's quality

In a throwback interview on Angel TV, Taylor was reacting to Manchester City’s clash with Real Madrid in the 2024 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, a dramatic game that ended in favour of the Spanish side after a tense penalty shootout.

City had the better share of possession and created several clear-cut chances.

Yet, they were unlucky or, to a larger extent, wasteful in front of goal, with Haaland among the main culprits.

The 24-year-old striker, usually deadly in front of goal, couldn’t find the net on the night and struggled to impose himself as the game wore on.

In a similar vein, Manchester United great Roy Keane criticised the Norway international for his recent performances, while 2010 Champions League winner Wesley Sneijder also became critical of him ahead of the game against Real Madrid.

Haaland brutally told he would be benchwarmer at Hearts

Speaking after the match, Taylor didn’t mince words when assessing the Norwegian’s performance.

"The manager needs to speak to Haaland. His style of play isn’t viable. If he were in Ghana, he wouldn’t even start for Hearts of Oak," Taylor said.

"He won’t get into Hearts of Oak’s starting line-up. He’ll be on the bench with his style of play.

"He flops against the big teams. If you’re a player who can’t play against big teams, then how can you survive at Hearts of Oak?"

Watch the video:

His comments stirred plenty of conversation, especially given Haaland’s stellar goal record in the English Premier League.

Is Erling Haaland a bad player? His numbers tell a different story

Despite Taylor’s harsh remarks, Haaland’s goal-scoring record in England paints a different picture.

According to NBC Sports, the City striker has scored 85 goals in just 97 Premier League appearances, putting him just 15 shy of the century mark.

However, when attention shifts from finishing to all-around involvement, such as link-up play, pressing, and movement off the ball, Taylor’s argument finds some traction.

Erling Haaland reacts after Manchester City's 5-2 win against Juventus at the FIFA Club World Cup on June 26, 2025 . Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Stats from football data site WhoScored.com suggest that Haaland’s overall influence, especially in games where he doesn’t score, has been questioned even by some pundits in Europe.

For now, Haaland remains one of the world’s most prolific scorers—but clearly, not everyone is convinced he’s the complete package.

Charles Taylor admits to age-cheating

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared Charles Taylor’s candid admission about the deep-seated challenges within Ghana’s football setup.

The former Black Stars winger revealed that he shaved three years off his age to meet the requirements for the national U-17 team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh