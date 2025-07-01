Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is set to make a decision about his future in the coming days

The 32-year-old officially parted from his five-year association with Arsenal on Monday, June 30

He has been linked with FC Barcelona, clubs from the Saudi League, as well as teams from Italy and France

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Thomas Partey is at a crossroads as his five-year spell with Arsenal came to an unexpected end on June 30.

After several seasons at the club, the 31-year-old’s journey with the Gunners came to a close following the breakdown of contract extension talks.

Thomas Partey in action for Arsenal against PSG in the Champions League. Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Partey reportedly wanted a longer deal, but Arsenal were only willing to offer a one-year contract with the option for another year.

Despite both sides agreeing on finances, they could not find common ground, leading to his departure.

Nørgaard and Zubimendi: Arsenal make provisions for Partey's departure

Partey was spotted in Marbella, Spain, during a light training session with Mikel Arteta’s team as they began preparations for the 2025/26 season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal has already moved forward, nearing a deal for Danish midfielder Christian Nørgaard from Brentford.

The North London club are also inching closer to signing Martin Zubimendi, who is expected to take over Partey’s role in the midfield, per Goal.

Christian Nørgaard in action for Brentford against Leicester City at the Gtech Community Stadium on October 24, 2021. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Partey to make a decision after Arsenal exit

With Arsenal's transition, Partey now faces the task of deciding his next destination. However, he is far from short of options.

According to well-known Ghanaian sports journalist Ibrahim Saanie Daara, the midfielder is weighing his choices carefully and is expected to make a decision soon.

“Partey will make a decision after July 5. Partey’s talks with Arsenal have ended. There’s interest from Barcelona, Saudi Arabia, France, and Italy,” Daara revealed in an interview with 3Sports.

Partey’s legacy at Arsenal

Despite a few injury setbacks during his time in North London, Partey proved himself a crucial part of Arsenal’s midfield.

He played 52 matches across all competitions during the 2024-25 season.

Partey’s departure marks the end of his time at the Emirates, where he joined in October 2020 from Atlético Madrid.

The Gunners activated his €50 million release clause, and since then, he has made 167 appearances and scored nine goals.

Before Arsenal, the Black Stars midfielder made a name for himself at Atletico Madrid, where he spent several years developing through the ranks.

According to Transfermarkt, he made 188 appearances for the Spanish club, scoring 16 goals.

Partey also achieved considerable success with Atletico, winning the 2018 UEFA Europa League and finishing as a runner-up in the 2016 Champions League.

Which club will Partey join after Arsenal exit?

With multiple clubs expressing interest in his services, Partey now has a significant decision to make about where to continue his career.

The upcoming weeks will determine whether he moves to one of the European powerhouses like Barcelona, takes up an offer in the Saudi Pro League, or heads to France or Italy.

Ghanaian journalist tells Arsenal to 'sack' Partey

In a related piece, YEN.com.gh shared that a Ghanaian sports journalist has suggested Arsenal part ways with Thomas Partey.

The pundit laid out his reasons in a widely circulated video, which is featured in the report.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh