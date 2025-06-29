Thomas Partey will leave Arsenal when his contract expires, with the club set to confirm his departure next week after failed extension talks

Thomas Partey will leave Arsenal when his current contract expires tomorrow, according to reports.

The 32-year-old midfielder had been in talks to extend his stay at the Emirates, but both parties failed to reach an agreement.

The Gunners are expected to officially confirm Partey’s departure early next week, per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Partey’s Impact at Arsenal

Partey remained a key figure for Mikel Arteta’s squad throughout the 2024-25 season, making 52 appearances across all competitions.

Since joining Arsenal in 2020, the Ghanaian international has featured 167 times, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

Despite facing injury setbacks over the years, Partey played a vital role in an injury-hit Arsenal side last season, often covering multiple positions.

In addition to his usual defensive midfield duties, he filled in at right-back due to injuries to Ben White and Gabriel, with Jurrien Timber also rotating positions.

Midfield Overhaul Underway at the Emirates

Many Arsenal supporters were eager for Partey to stay, especially after standout performances like his contribution to the 3-0 Champions League quarter-final victory over Real Madrid.

However, the Gunners are undergoing a midfield reshuffle this summer.

Arsenal have reportedly sealed a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, though the move is expected to be finalised in early July for accounting purposes after the Profit and Sustainability Rules reset on June 30.

The club is in advanced negotiations to sign Brentford captain Christian Norgaard for £15 million.

Barcelona and Others Interested in Partey

Partey initially moved to North London in October 2020 after Arsenal activated his £42.7 million release clause at Atletico Madrid, a deal greenlit by then-Atletico sporting director Andrea Berta, now Arsenal’s sporting director.

The midfielder has since drawn interest from Barcelona and clubs in Turkey as he approaches free agency.

Before joining Arsenal, Partey spent eight years with Atletico Madrid, racking up 188 appearances and 16 goals, winning the Europa League in 2018 and finishing as a Champions League runner-up in 2016.

Partey's only silverware with Arsenal came in 2024 when the Gunners defeated Manchester City on penalties to lift the Community Shield at Wembley.

