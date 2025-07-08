A Ghanaian prophet has revealed a vision concerning Mohammed Kudus amid reports of his imminent departure from West Ham

According to the man of God, the 24-year-old’s future success in football is closely linked to a particular colour

He warned that ignoring this divine insight could have serious consequences for the midfielder’s career trajectory

Mohammed Kudus may need to let colour guide his next career move—literally.

According to Ghanaian cleric Prophet Clement Testimony, the West Ham United star’s path to global stardom and his dream of winning the Ballon d’Or are tied to one thing: the colour red.

Kudus' destiny and Ballon d'Or hopes tied to colour red

The spiritual leader of the Wordlight Revival Centre revealed that he received a divine vision pointing to Kudus’ destiny, flourishing only if he wears a red jersey.

“I saw the red garment put on him, and he became a global star standing close to the men holding the Ballon d'Or—Parable!

"The watchers of his life are making way for him to put on red because his destiny is tied to the colour red in his career,” Prophet Testimony shared.

Kudus set to leave West Ham

The timing of this prophecy is especially significant, as Kudus appears to be on his way out of West Ham this summer.

After two seasons in East London, the 24-year-old playmaker is attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have both been heavily linked with the Ghana international.

Spurs reportedly submitted a £50 million offer, but it was swiftly turned down by the Hammers, as noted by talkSPORT.

Meanwhile, Saudi side Al-Nassr are also in the race, though they face a steeper challenge, with a £120 million release clause reportedly in place for clubs in the Gulf region.

Kudus told his career will die if he wears white or blue jersey

While Prophet Testimony encouraged Kudus to embrace red, he also cautioned against joining teams that play in blue or white kits.

He claimed such a move could stall the midfielder's progress or, worse, trigger an untimely decline in his career.

He didn't stop there. The prophet further warned against choosing money over destiny by moving to the Middle East.

“Also, let him not go to the Arab land seeking more money, which I prophetically saw would dim his shine forever. The white jersey would take him backwards as a player.”

These revelations suggest Kudus’ next club could be crucial not just for his career trajectory but also for his long-term legacy in football.

Is Kudus' destiny tied with colour red?

While no club with red as a primary colour has officially submitted a bid, there’s a precedent that supports the prophecy.

During his time at Ajax Amsterdam, whose home kit features red prominently, Kudus racked up 27 goals and 12 assists in 87 matches, according to Transfermarkt.

Even earlier at FC Nordsjaelland, a Danish side known for their red kits, he managed 17 goal involvements in 57 appearances.

There have also been whispers of interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, both traditional powerhouses clad in red.

Though nothing concrete has emerged yet, a move to either of these clubs would certainly fit the spiritual blueprint laid out by Prophet Testimony.

Kudus is more gifted than Saka, ex-GFA spokesperson claims

In a previous publication by YEN.com.gh, a former GFA spokesperson boldly stated that Mohammed Kudus is more naturally gifted than Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

He argued that the West Ham ace has all the tools to excel at the highest level and could comfortably fit into any top-tier European side.

