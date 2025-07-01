Asamoah Gyan has added poultry farming to his growing list of business ventures after retiring from football

A viral video shows Gyan inspecting his poultry farm while dressed in regal traditional attire, symbolising his transition into agribusiness

The farm is reported to employ many locals and reflects Gyan's evolving legacy of economic empowerment beyond his football career

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is once again making headlines, but this time it's not for his unforgettable goals or on-field brilliance.

The ex-Ghana international enjoyed a highly successful football career, becoming Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer and Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan Ventures into Poultry Farming, Seen Inspecting Chickens in Video

His heroics at the global stage cemented his place as one of Africa's football legends.

Since hanging up his boots, Gyan has ventured into several businesses, from real estate to entertainment.

Asamoah Gyan ventures into agribusiness

Now, it appears he has added poultry farming to his growing list of post-retirement enterprises.

A viral video making rounds on social media shows the former striker touring his poultry farm, dressed in elegant Ghanaian traditional attire, complete with detailed embroidery and a crown-like headpiece.

Embracing Tradition and Economic Empowerment

Affectionately known as "Baby Jet," Gyan was seen inspecting the well-organised rows of chickens with calm authority, embracing his new role beyond football.

His recent reference to himself as “Nana Asamoah” on X (formerly Twitter) further hints at his evolving leadership status and deepening ties to traditional values.

For many Ghanaians, this marks a significant and inspiring transformation — from global football icon to champion of economic empowerment, cultural pride, and job creation.

His poultry farm is already being celebrated as a symbol of his post-football legacy, providing employment and setting an example for youth across the country.

Businesses owned by Asamoah Gyan

Gyan has reached legendary heights both in football and in business.

The ex-Sunderland star owns a bottled water brand, a booming real estate company, and an event management firm, among several other successful ventures.

YEN.com.gh previously compiled a list of nine successful businesses owned by football legend turned entrepreneur, Asamoah Gyan.

Among his thriving ventures are commercial real estate, hostel management, a bottled water brand, the Asa Band music group, event management, transport services, and several others.

Asamoah Gyan's Remarkable Football Journey

Asamoah Gyan’s rise has always been extraordinary. From his early days with Liberty Professionals to becoming Ghana’s all-time top scorer, his football career has been historic.

The world took notice when, at just 17, Gyan scored Ghana’s first-ever World Cup goal in 2006, launching a journey that saw him become Africa’s all-time top scorer in World Cup history with six goals across three tournaments.

At club level, Gyan’s talent took him across continents — from Udinese in Italy and Rennes in France to Sunderland in England, where he became a fan favourite.

He later enjoyed high-profile spells in the UAE, China, and Turkey before officially retiring from professional football in June 2023.

Inside Asamoah Gyan's plush $3 million mansion

In a different feature, YEN.com.gh offered a glimpse into Asamoah Gyan’s luxurious residence, famously named La Basilica De Baby Jet.

Unveiled in 2016 amid much fanfare, the opulent mansion located in Weija-Gbawe captivated the public with its stunning design and star-studded launch event.

