Cina Soul has roped in the police and Ghana's Media and Telecommunicaitons minister following a subtle threat from Big Akwes

The singer says she is unsettled by the actor's obsession with her and the elaborate scheme to harm her

Ghanaian singer Cina Soul has shared her frustrations about big Akwes' obsession and elaborate scheme to harm her. In a video circulating online, Big Akwes described his plans to maim Cina Soul when the chance presents itself.

Big Akwes made the harrowing remarks about Cina Soul during an interview on Bryt TV.

The actor, in an attempt to express his dislike for the Ojorley hitmaker, said he would be more than pleased to harm the singer.

His remarks come after a similar attack on Cina Soul in April this year.

Speaking about the uncomfortable attempt on her life, Cina Soul took to social media saying,

"@GhPoliceService i’m deeply unsettled by this. i initially chose not to respond to earlier comments because i do not wish to be associated with this individual but at this point i feel genuinely threatened. @samgeorgegh, @mocghana i may not know the proper channels to report this but its critical we take a firm stance against this kind of dangerous rhetoric being broadcast on our TV and radio platforms. we must not normalize hate."

Cina Soul receives support from colleague musicians

Meanwhile, Cina Soul received massive support from her colleague artists after the Max TV saga.

YEN.com.gh reported that the likes of M.anifest, Sefa and Efya condemned remarks against her.

This put pressure on Max TV to apologise to the musician, with Big Akwes also told to say sorry.

