An international African footballer has painfully passed away after collapsing on the field during a match

The late footballer netted 11 goals in the 2024/25 season and earned a call-up to his country's senior national football team

Heartfelt tributes keep flooding in from the African football fraternity as a nation griefs the passing of two stars within two months

Another promising Gabon international player has tragically died, just two months after the loss of Aaron Boupendza in April of this year.

The late footballer played as a striker for Vautour Club until he tragically passed away on June 29, 2025, at the age of 23.

Pictured: The late Kevin Mbakogo. Image credit: @JoueursGA

His death came just two months after the devastating loss of former Gabon star Boupendza, who died in China.

The passing of Kevin Mbakogo

Highly-rated football star Kevin Mbakogo has passed away to rock Gabon football world.

According to Soccer Laduma, his untimely death was reportedly caused by a suspected heart attack during a friendly match.

The young forward, who had recently enjoyed the most successful season of his career, was playing with friends in the Loukala district of Gabon when he suddenly collapsed.

Medical reports suggest that a heart-related issue led to his collapse, and despite efforts to revive him, he could not be saved.

Mbakogo had just finished a stellar campaign with his club, Vautour Club, where he had scored 11 goals in the National Football 1, Gabon’s premier football division.

His remarkable performance on the field saw him finish as the league’s fourth top scorer, and he quickly became a key figure in his club’s lineup.

The talented striker’s strong form earned him a call-up to the Gabon national team, where he represented his country on two occasions, further marking his ascent in Gabonese football.

Kevin Mbakogo. Image credit: @FreddhyKoula

Tributes from the football community

Many players and organizations have paid touching tributes to the young star., who was tipped to reach greater levels in the game.

His former team, Vautour Club, and the Gabon Football Federation were among those who expressed their sorrow and extended their condolences to Mbakogo’s family.

CF Mounana, a rival club in Gabon’s top division, described Mbakogo as a "sensational striker" who had demonstrated exceptional skills and talent on the field.

The National Professional Football League also expressed its grief, writing, “Rest in Peace, champion,” paying their respects to a player who had so much potential and so much ahead of him.

The sadness felt by the Gabonese football fraternity is compounded by the fact that this comes so soon after the death of Aaron Boupendza, as covered by Turkiye Today.

Boupendza, who had been playing in China, died under tragic circumstances after falling from an 11-storey building.

Both players were seen as key figures for the future of Gabonese football, and their deaths have left a profound impact on their teammates, fans, and the wider football community in Gabon.

The sad passing of Brian Banda

YEN.com.gh previously reported on the heartbreaking demise of another talented African footballer, Zimbabwean Brian Banda.

FC Platinum, a leading club in Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer League, confirmed the death of the 26-year-old on Monday, June 30 of this year.

Brian Banda was a talented footballer who began his professional career at Highlanders FC, where he swiftly became one of the team's key players.

