Lionel Messi couldn’t hold back his emotions after Morocco stunned Argentina to win the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who lifted the same trophy in 2005, shared a heartfelt message following the tournament

Morocco’s triumph makes them only the second African nation to claim the coveted title, following Ghana’s historic victory in 2009

Lionel Messi has shared an emotional message following Argentina’s heartbreaking defeat to Morocco in the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup final.

The North Africans produced a masterful display to beat the six-time champions 2-0, becoming only the second African country – after Ghana in 2009 – to lift the prestigious trophy.

Lionel Messi reacts to Morocco’s upset win over Argentina in the 2025 U20 World Cup final. Photos by Buda Mendes - FIFA and Johnnie Izquierdo.

The Atlas Cubs capped off an unforgettable campaign with a performance built on courage, composure, and tactical discipline.

In front of a packed crowd in Santiago, Chile, Yassir Zabiri emerged the hero, scoring twice in each half to secure Morocco’s historic triumph, according to ESPN.

His clinical finishing and relentless work rate proved too much for an Argentine side that had looked untouchable throughout the tournament.

Messi reacts after Argentina's loss to Morocco

Argentina came into the final as favourites, having won all six of their previous matches while conceding just twice.

However, Morocco’s spirited play disrupted their rhythm, ending their unbeaten streak in dramatic fashion. For Argentina, it was a rare heartbreak – their first loss in a U20 World Cup final.

Messi, who led Argentina to the same title in 2005 after a 2-1 victory over Nigeria, was visibly moved by the defeat.

Taking to social media, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner praised the young Albiceleste side for their resilience and passion.

"Keep your heads up, boys! You had an amazing tournament, and even though we all wanted to see you lift the trophy, we’re left with the joy of everything you gave us and the pride of seeing how you defended the sky blue and white with your hearts."

Lionel Messi holds the FIFA U20 World Cup trophy after Argentina beat Nigeria in the final on July 2, 2005. Photo by Aris Messinis.

It was a heartfelt gesture from one of the game’s greatest icons, acknowledging both the pain of defeat and the pride of national representation.

Despite the setback, Argentina remains the most successful nation in the competition’s history, boasting six titles, the last of which came in 2007 under the leadership of Sergio Agüero.

For Morocco, the triumph represents another chapter in their remarkable football story.

In recent years, the North Africans have rewritten the continent’s football narrative – becoming the first African team to reach a FIFA World Cup semi-final in 2022, qualifying again for the 2026 edition, and now conquering the U20 world stage.

Messi's performance this season

Meanwhile, Messi continues to defy age with his performances in Major League Soccer.

Watch all of Messi's 29 goals this season:

The 38-year-old scored a hat-trick and provided an assist as Inter Miami dismantled Nashville SC 5-2, taking his season tally to 29 goals and 16 assists in 28 appearances, as cited by Transfermarkt.

