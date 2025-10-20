The Atlas Cubs of Morocco have been crowned champions of the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup after defeating Argentina in a thrilling final

Coach Mohamed Ouahbi’s side not only stunned the South Americans but also equalled Ghana’s enviable record

Fans across the continent have since taken to social media to celebrate the North African giants’ historic triumph

Morocco have carved their name into football history after clinching the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup, matching Ghana’s long-standing African record of one title.

The North Africans delivered a commanding performance throughout the tournament, culminating in a 2-0 victory over Argentina in the final.

The Atlas Cubs of Morocco celebrate their triumph at the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup on October 19, 2025. Photo by Javier Torres.

Morocco stun Argentina to lift U20 World Cup

In front of a packed crowd at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos in Santiago, Chile, Morocco’s Yassir Zabiri produced a masterclass, scoring twice to hand his nation their first-ever U20 world crown.

The Famalicao forward struck in both halves to silence the six-time champions and bring Argentina’s perfect run to a crashing halt.

Before the final, Argentina had been unbeaten, winning all six matches and scoring fifteen goals while conceding only two.

Despite missing two of their brightest prospects — Bayer Leverkusen’s Claudio Echeverri and Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono — the South Americans were heavily tipped to win their seventh world title.

However, Morocco had other ideas. The Atlas Cubs’ journey to glory saw them dispatch South Korea, the United States, and France in the knockout rounds before stunning Argentina in the grand finale, as reported by ESPN.

Watch how Morocco stunned Argentina:

It was a campaign built on tactical intelligence, team spirit, and moments of individual brilliance — all under the steady guidance of coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

Morocco equals Ghana's 16-year record

Morocco’s victory makes them only the second African side, after Ghana’s Black Satellites in 2009, to win the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Their triumph adds another proud chapter to the continent’s footballing story, highlighting Africa’s progress in youth development and its ability to produce world-class talent.

According to CAF Online, star midfielder Othmane Maamane was crowned Player of the Tournament, claiming the Golden Ball, while final hero Zabiri earned the Silver Ball for his standout performances.

Their exploits symbolised Morocco’s perfect balance between skill and discipline, qualities that defined their campaign from start to finish.

Beyond the celebrations, Morocco’s win sends a powerful message — African football is evolving fast.

It reflects the growing strength of the continent’s football academies and the increasing global competitiveness of its youth teams.

Fans across Africa took to social media to hail the achievement:

@_arsenalkenya wrote:

"They are the best African football country atm."

@eobrucee added:

"Morocco learning from Ghana. Things we love to see."

@ModiAnoop1 posted:

"History made! Morocco shock the world again, this time on the U20 stage, beating Argentina 2-0 and lifting the cup."

@iam_Klarry summed it up:

"Wow, congrats. I pray the senior team wins the forthcoming one because they really tried in the last edition."

With this triumph, Morocco not only matched Ghana’s historic achievement but also underlined their remarkable football evolution.

Morocco players mob Yassir Zabiri after his goal against Argentina in the U20 World Cup final. Photo by Martín Fonseca.

In 2022, the Atlas Lions made history as the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Three years later, they became the continent’s first team to book a place at the 2026 edition.

On the women’s side, Morocco’s senior national team has also been making waves, reaching back-to-back finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

