Thomas Partey: 2022 Prophecy By Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei About Former Arsenal Player Comes To Pass
- A post by a famed Ghanaian prophet following the announcement by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) about Thomas Partey has gone viral
- Apparently, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei prophesied about Thomas Partey in 2022 regarding impending trials to befall him
- The prophet, who shared the screenshot of the 2022 prophecy, has urged Partey to pay heed to specific instructions
Ghanaian prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei is trending in the wake of the announcement on July 4, Friday, that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had officially levelled charges against ex-Arsenal player Thomas Partey.
This comes after it was found out that Telvin Sowah Adjei, on August 8, 2022, forewarned of an impending doom that would befall Partey.
Taking to Facebook, he warned that Partey would face a number of challenges leading up to the World Cup.
In that prophecy, he also cautioned Thomas Partey to be wary of captaincy issues at the Black Stars, advising him to either prepare adequately before touching the national team captaincy or avoid it entirely.
He, however, said that he saw in his vision that the Lord had intervened on behalf of Partey and that he was going to prevail in the end.
Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a screenshot of the 2022 post, reminding Partey to heed the directions given to him by the Lord.
"Oh, GOD HAS SPOKEN. I saw vividly in a vision a serious spiritual battle against Thomas Teye Partey. There are three things God wants him to know. Be well prepared spiritually before you touch the national team captain's ban, or avoid it entirely. Let's pray for him, as there is a satanic plan to reduce him to nothing.
God showed me a vision of you back home in Ghana, in your hometown, playing soccer with your childhood friends and sharing what you have with them. Immediately after that, I saw a white paper being cancelled, and the Lord said, 'HE IS FREE FROM ALL ISSUES RAISED AGAINST HIM.'
From now until December, things are about to get tough from all angles (red card, World Cup issues, and many other things I won't disclose). But he should hold tight because he will break through all this by the end of December. From January, he will be ranked as one of the best in football. He will rise and never fall. THIS MAN WILL REALLY MAKE GHANA PROUD BEYOND YOUR WILDEST IMAGINATION" his post read.
At the time of writing the report, the post on the news about Thomas Partey had raked in over 2,000 likes and 70 comments.
Below is the post:
Partey set to get married
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey was gearing up on July, 5 to walk down the aisle with his partner.
Although details about the planned wedding are sketchy, it remains to be known if the ceremony will still be held.
According to reports, the charges against Partey were confirmed just one day before he was set to marry his fiancée, Janine Mackson, in Spain.
