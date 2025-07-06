Brazilian star Neymar and Bruna Biancardi welcomed their second daughter, baby Mel, on July 5, 2025

Proud mom Biancardi shared the first photos of their newborn, with the family all smiles

Neymar Junior remains in Brazil with Santos, allowing him to be present for his growing family

Neymar and his partner Bruna Biancardi have celebrated the birth of their second daughter, welcoming baby Mel into the world.

The Brazilian football star is now a father of four.

His eldest, Davi Lucca, was born in 2011 to ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas, while he also shares daughter Mavie with current lover Biancardi and another child, Helena, with Amanda Kimberly.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi become parents again, welcome their daughter

Source: Getty Images

Neymar’s family has now grown with the arrival of baby Mel, born in the early hours of Saturday, July 5, 2025.

A proud Bruna Biancardi shared the couple’s first photos with their newborn daughter, all smiles in the heartwarming snaps.

Taking to Instagram, Biancardi wrote:

“Our Mel has arrived, to complete and sweeten our lives even more! Welcome, daughter! May God bless your life and free you from all evil! We are looking forward to living this new chapter with you :) We love you!”

Messages of congratulations have poured in, as little Mavie begins bonding with her baby sister.

Neymar's partner fuels marriage rumours

Biancardi, Neymar’s girlfriend, reignited speculation by hinting they may already be married - just months after the Brazilian star dismissed similar claims.

Back in March, reports from Brazil suggested the 33-year-old footballer was preparing to tie the knot with his longtime partner.

However, Neymar quickly shut down the rumours, joking in an interview:

“There’s nothing planned yet. Tell me the date so I can at least get ready!”

While Neymar has frequently referred to Bruna Biancardi as his “wife” in public, it seemed the couple hadn’t legally formalized their relationship — until now.

The pair welcomed their first child together in 2023, marking a major milestone in their relationship.

However, during Biancardi’s pregnancy, Neymar publicly admitted to being unfaithful and issued an apology, confessing that he had “made a mistake.”

Bruna Biancardi’s professional career

Biancardi is much more than just the partner of football star Neymar.

The 31-year-old Brazilian is a successful content creator, social media influencer, and model known for her work in fashion, beauty, and travel.

With over 13.7 million Instagram followers, Biancardi has collaborated with top brands like Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and Balmain.

Her jet-setting lifestyle, fashion-forward content, and connections — including a close friendship with Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo — ensure she remains in the public eye, even when Neymar isn’t playing.

Neymar extends Santos stay as injuries stall his comeback

Neymar will be present for his fatherly duties, having returned to Brazil in January to rejoin Santos.

The country’s all-time leading goalscorer has extended his stay at Santos until the end of the year, with his long-term club future to be decided after that, as interest from other teams grows ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The former Al Hilal forward has endured major setbacks recently, with a string of serious injuries — including a torn ACL that ruled him out of Copa América — and another knee injury limiting him to just two appearances in 2024.

Neymar in action during the match between Santos and Botafogo at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on June 1, 2025. Image credit: Rebeca Schumacker/Sports Press Photo

Source: Getty Images

Neymar's persistent injury worries

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the details of Neymar's troubling series of injuries since his return to Santos from Al-Hilal.

In 2023, a group of Peruvian shamans performed rituals aimed at “neutralizing” the talented footballer before a World Cup qualifier, specifically focusing on his feet to disrupt his game.

