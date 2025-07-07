Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were spotted enjoying a relaxing yacht trip off the coast of Mallorca

The iconic Portuguese footballer caused a major stir when he missed the funeral of his international teammate Diogo Jota

The Real Madrid and Manchester United legend has recently signed a lucrative contract extension at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken time away from football to enjoy a tranquil getaway with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, aboard a luxury yacht off the scenic coast of Mallorca.

The Portuguese icon is spending quality time with family following a difficult week for Portuguese football, and just days after reaffirming his commitment to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr with a contract extension.

Pictured: Cristiano Ronaldo. Image credit: Pau Barrena - UEFA/UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's contract extension at Al-Nassr

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner chose to stay with the Saudi side contrary to earlier speculation that he would part ways with Al-Nassr following a trophyless 2024/25 season.

According to the Sun, the 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new two-year deal worth £492 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr. Image credit: Al Nassr FC/Al Nassr FC

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo enjoys holidays on luxury yacht

Photographs captured Ronaldo soaking in the sun and enjoying peaceful moments with Georgina on the Mediterranean waters.

The decision to retreat to Mallorca comes after an emotionally charged period for Ronaldo, who opted not to attend the funeral of Diogo Jota’s brother, a choice that sparked discussion across the football world.

Portuguese outlet A Bola reported that Ronaldo personally reached out to Jota’s partner, Rute Cardoso, and also communicated with Jota’s parents. It was mutually agreed that the Al-Nassr star would stay away, as his presence could have attracted “too much attention” during a moment that called for privacy.

When will Al-Nassr's 2025/26 pre-season start?

The official pre-season training of Al-Nassr begins with a match against Celta Vigo on July 17 and Ronaldo is clearly using this short break to recharge mentally and physically.

The Saudi Pro League side then take on Portuguese side Benfica three days later before matches against reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan follow.

Can Ronaldo reach 1000 career goals?

Still going strong at 40, Ronaldo is on a mission to become the first to net 1,000 competitive goals. With his relentless pursuit of excellence, few would question his chances.

The ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United star is just 62 goals away from achieving the iconic feat, having notched up 938 senior career goals for both club and country.

While Brazilian icons Pelé and Romário have both claimed to surpass that 1000-goal mark, their totals include unofficial matches like friendlies, so they aren’t officially recognized.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo is greater than Brazilian Ronaldo

Source: YEN.com.gh