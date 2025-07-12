Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he would win if he ever ran for president of Portugal, given his immense popularity and influence

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he would win if he ever ran for president of Portugal, thanks to his immense popularity and influence.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is a national hero, having done as much as any politician to promote Portugal on the global stage.

At 40, the Selecao captain continues to dominate, showing no signs of slowing down.

Ronaldo’s legendary career spans over two decades, with countless records and trophies to his name.

He has starred for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

His international career is equally remarkable, with 217 caps and 135 goals for Portugal.

As the Al-Nassr superstar gears up for another Nations League campaign and eyes the 2026 World Cup, his stature in his homeland continues to grow.

Ronaldo urged to run for Portugal Presidency

Sporting CP youngster Conrad Harder spoke to Sport TV2 about facing Ronaldo in Portugal’s upcoming clash with Denmark.

“Sporting is extremely proud of Cristiano representing the club. But he doesn’t just make a difference here. He makes a difference all over the country and much more than I expected. If he ran for president, I think he would win,” Harder said.

Ronaldo has given no signs of pursuing a political career once he retires from football.

However, there has been speculation about him taking on a leadership role in a football club, where his experience and influence could greatly impact the game beyond his playing days.

Denmark coach rates Ronaldo higher than Messi

Meanwhile, Denmark coach Brian Riemer has weighed in on the long-standing debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, claiming the Portuguese superstar trumps his Argentine rival “every day.”

Many regard Messi as the best, given his record-breaking achievements, which include eight Ballon d’Or titles and a World Cup triumph with Argentina.

However, Ronaldo’s impact is undeniable. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has shattered countless records and, even at 40 years old, remains a key figure for both Portugal and Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr.

As Portugal prepares to face Denmark in the Nations League quarter-finals, Riemer expressed his admiration for Ronaldo. Speaking to O Jogo, he stated:

"Yes, what a player! I think I've been asked this question in my last three or four interviews: ‘Messi or Ronaldo?’ For me, it's Ronaldo, every day!

Ronaldo assesses CR7's GOAT status

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ronaldo Nazario was asked whether CR7 is the greatest footballer of all time, and his response was unexpected.

The Brazilian icon acknowledged CR7’s remarkable achievements but stopped short of calling him the GOAT, ranking him only in the top 10.

