Luis Enrique Appears to Hit Joao Pedro in Fiery Club World Cup Final Loss
- Cole Palmer's brace and Joao Pedro's goal gave Chelsea a dominant 3-0 first-half lead, sealing their Club World Cup triumph.
- PSG manager Luis Enrique appeared to strike Chelsea’s Joao Pedro in a chaotic post-match altercation, sending the player to the ground
- Joao Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair, as tempers flared both during and after the final whistle
Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain with a commanding 3-0 victory in the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Entering the match as underdogs, the Premier League side blew away the Champions League holders with a brilliant first-half performance.
Cole Palmer netted twice within eight minutes, before new £60m signing Joao Pedro added a third, sending the Blues into halftime with a commanding lead.
Chaos erupts after Chelsea vs PSG clash
Frustration boiled over for PSG, with tempers flaring on and off the pitch.
Joao Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair, and other PSG players flirted with red cards through a series of aggressive challenges.
After the final whistle, tensions spilled into a chaotic scene involving several players and staff.
Joao Pedro, who only joined Chelsea two weeks ago, clashed with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the aftermath.
Luis Enrique appears to hit Joao Pedro
The drama escalated further when PSG manager Luis Enrique became involved in the melee.
In footage released by DAZN, Enrique was spotted striking Pedro during the confrontation, sending the Chelsea forward to the ground.
The clash intensified an already heated brawl, with Enrique being restrained by one of his assistants while Enzo Maresca rushed to pull his players away from the chaos.
The incident cast a shadow over Chelsea’s triumph, with calls likely to follow for disciplinary review.
Luis Enrique faces possible sanction after slap incident
Although yellow and red cards issued during the tournament are wiped clean after its conclusion, FIFA regulations allow for sanctions to be imposed for violent conduct after the fact.
Refereeing expert Iturralde Gonzalez commented on the incident, saying via Tribuna:
“If we look at the action, it is punishable.”
PSG will be watching closely as the governing body reviews the footage, especially with their first match of the new season scheduled for August 13 against Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup.
Any disciplinary measures against Enrique could impact the team’s preparation and strategy heading into the campaign.
Luis Enrique explains slapping Joao Pedro in the face
Speaking after the incident, the PSG boss insisted his intention was not to hurt anybody.
"This was completely avoidable at the end," the Spaniard said.
"My goal is always to try to separate the footballers. That was my goal. There's tension. There's pressure."
Why Chelsea haven't qualified for the next Club World Cup but PSG have
YEN.com.gh also reported that Chelsea have not qualified for the next edition of the FIIFA Club World Cup in 2029 despite securing a historic triumph in the restructured Club World Cup.
Only Champions League winners and the top UEFA-ranked clubs qualify, as Chelsea currently sit 14th in the rankings.
Despite earning $125 million and global recognition, the Blues must improve their UEFA ranking or win the Champions League to join the 2029 edition.
