Football

Chelsea Beat PSG to Become World Champions: FIFA Club World Cup Full List of Winners

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
2 min read

Chelsea are the newest FIFA Club World Cup champions, cruising past Paris Saint-Germain with a commanding 3–0 victory in the tournament’s expanded format.

The Premier League outfit stunned the French giants at the MetLife Stadium, with Cole Palmer bagging a brace and Joao Pedro adding a clever finish to seal the emphatic win.

Chelsea thump PSG to clinch Club World Cup

This triumph marks Chelsea’s second Club World Cup title, having first lifted the trophy in 2021.

However, this latest victory holds even greater significance; they are now officially the inaugural winners of the newly revamped tournament.

The Blues succeed domestic rivals Manchester City, who claimed the title in 2023 with a 4–0 rout of Fluminense.

Here’s a look at every team that has lifted the Club World Cup since its inception.

FIFA Club World Cup Full List of Winners

YearChampionsScorelineRunners-up
2025Chelsea3-0PSG
2023Manchester City4-0Fluminense
2022Real Madrid5-3Al-Hilal
2021Chelsea2-1Palmeiras
2020Bayern Munich1-0UANL
2019Liverpool1-0 Flamengo
2018Real Madrid4-1Al Ain
2017Real Madrid1-0Gremio
2016Real Madrid4-2Kashima Antlers
2015FC Barcelona3-0River Plate
2014Real Madrid2-0San Lorenzo
2013Bayern Munich2-0Raja Casablanca
2012Corinthians1-0Chelsea
2011FC Barcelona4-0Santos
2010Inter Milan3-0TP Mazembe
2009FC Barcelona2-1Estudiantes
2008Manchester United1-0LDU Quito
2007AC Milan4-2Boca Juniors
2006Internacional1-0FC Barcelona
2005Sao Paulo1-0Liverpool
2000Corinthians0-0 (4-3 penalty shootouts)Vasco da Gama

