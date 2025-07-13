Chelsea are the newest FIFA Club World Cup champions, cruising past Paris Saint-Germain with a commanding 3–0 victory in the tournament’s expanded format.

The Premier League outfit stunned the French giants at the MetLife Stadium, with Cole Palmer bagging a brace and Joao Pedro adding a clever finish to seal the emphatic win.

Chelsea thump PSG to clinch Club World Cup

This triumph marks Chelsea’s second Club World Cup title, having first lifted the trophy in 2021.

However, this latest victory holds even greater significance; they are now officially the inaugural winners of the newly revamped tournament.

The Blues succeed domestic rivals Manchester City, who claimed the title in 2023 with a 4–0 rout of Fluminense.

Here’s a look at every team that has lifted the Club World Cup since its inception.

FIFA Club World Cup Full List of Winners

Year Champions Scoreline Runners-up 2025 Chelsea 3-0 PSG 2023 Manchester City 4-0 Fluminense 2022 Real Madrid 5-3 Al-Hilal 2021 Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras 2020 Bayern Munich 1-0 UANL 2019 Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo 2018 Real Madrid 4-1 Al Ain 2017 Real Madrid 1-0 Gremio 2016 Real Madrid 4-2 Kashima Antlers 2015 FC Barcelona 3-0 River Plate 2014 Real Madrid 2-0 San Lorenzo 2013 Bayern Munich 2-0 Raja Casablanca 2012 Corinthians 1-0 Chelsea 2011 FC Barcelona 4-0 Santos 2010 Inter Milan 3-0 TP Mazembe 2009 FC Barcelona 2-1 Estudiantes 2008 Manchester United 1-0 LDU Quito 2007 AC Milan 4-2 Boca Juniors 2006 Internacional 1-0 FC Barcelona 2005 Sao Paulo 1-0 Liverpool 2000 Corinthians 0-0 (4-3 penalty shootouts) Vasco da Gama

