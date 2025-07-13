Chelsea Beat PSG to Become World Champions: FIFA Club World Cup Full List of Winners
Chelsea are the newest FIFA Club World Cup champions, cruising past Paris Saint-Germain with a commanding 3–0 victory in the tournament’s expanded format.
The Premier League outfit stunned the French giants at the MetLife Stadium, with Cole Palmer bagging a brace and Joao Pedro adding a clever finish to seal the emphatic win.
Chelsea thump PSG to clinch Club World Cup
This triumph marks Chelsea’s second Club World Cup title, having first lifted the trophy in 2021.
However, this latest victory holds even greater significance; they are now officially the inaugural winners of the newly revamped tournament.
The Blues succeed domestic rivals Manchester City, who claimed the title in 2023 with a 4–0 rout of Fluminense.
Here’s a look at every team that has lifted the Club World Cup since its inception.
FIFA Club World Cup Full List of Winners
|Year
|Champions
|Scoreline
|Runners-up
|2025
|Chelsea
|3-0
|PSG
|2023
|Manchester City
|4-0
|Fluminense
|2022
|Real Madrid
|5-3
|Al-Hilal
|2021
|Chelsea
|2-1
|Palmeiras
|2020
|Bayern Munich
|1-0
|UANL
|2019
|Liverpool
|1-0
|Flamengo
|2018
|Real Madrid
|4-1
|Al Ain
|2017
|Real Madrid
|1-0
|Gremio
|2016
|Real Madrid
|4-2
|Kashima Antlers
|2015
|FC Barcelona
|3-0
|River Plate
|2014
|Real Madrid
|2-0
|San Lorenzo
|2013
|Bayern Munich
|2-0
|Raja Casablanca
|2012
|Corinthians
|1-0
|Chelsea
|2011
|FC Barcelona
|4-0
|Santos
|2010
|Inter Milan
|3-0
|TP Mazembe
|2009
|FC Barcelona
|2-1
|Estudiantes
|2008
|Manchester United
|1-0
|LDU Quito
|2007
|AC Milan
|4-2
|Boca Juniors
|2006
|Internacional
|1-0
|FC Barcelona
|2005
|Sao Paulo
|1-0
|Liverpool
|2000
|Corinthians
|0-0 (4-3 penalty shootouts)
|Vasco da Gama
