Jeremy Doku revealed some of his personal favourites while enjoying his holiday in Ghana

The Manchester City star surprised many by naming his top dish, and it wasn’t the ever-popular Jollof

Doku also revealed he wished two Black Stars players, including Mohammed Kudus, were Belgian nationals

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has been soaking up the Ghanaian atmosphere in recent days, and he's doing so with a full heart and a satisfied stomach.

The 23-year-old, who is in Ghana on a short break, has not only reconnected with his family and community but also revealed a few personal favourites during his time back home.

Jeremy Doku shared that he would have loved to see Kamaldeen and Kudus as teammates in Belgium. Photos by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty, Rich Storry - FIFA/Getty, and @SpursOfficial/X.

Source: Getty Images

Waakye over Jollof? Jeremy Doku names his favourite Ghanaian meal

In a fun, quickfire interview, Doku was asked to pick his go-to Ghanaian dish.

Surprisingly, he skipped the usual fan-favourite Jollof rice, instead choosing Waakye, a hearty combo of rice and beans cooked with sorghum leaves, often served with boiled eggs, spaghetti, meat, or fried fish.

His choice raised eyebrows, considering Jollof is typically the popular pick among Ghanaians and even across West Africa. But for Doku, Waakye takes the crown.

Doku talks about Kudus and Kamaldeen

When asked which Ghanaian player he’d love to see line up with him for Belgium’s national team, the answer was instant.

“Mohammed Kudus,” Doku replied with a grin.

The new Tottenham Hotspur signing received high praise from the Man City star, who also mentioned Atalanta winger Kamaldeen Sulemana as a close friend and another player he'd gladly link up with on the pitch.

Watch the video:

Jeremy Doku bonds and gives back while on visit to Ghana

Doku's visit hasn't just been about food and fun. The Belgium international took time out to give back to the community.

He organised a mini football tournament at the Madina Astro Turf, a spirited contest that drew plenty of attention.

Two teams, Field Masters and GIS, battled for local bragging rights in a closely fought final. GIS came out on top with a slim 1-0 win.

Before taking to the pitch, Doku visited his family home in the same area.

The visit wasn’t just emotional, it was purposeful. Spending time with relatives and neighbours, he made it clear that giving back to his roots is a big part of why he came home.

Is Jeremy Doku Ghanaian?

Born in Antwerp to Ghanaian parents, David and Belinda, Jeremy Doku may carry a Belgian passport, but his roots run deeply Ghanaian.

Jeremy Doku in action on a sandy pitch in Madina, Ghana. Photo credit: @embraceSane/X.

Source: Twitter

Despite playing for Belgium on the international stage, his ties to Ghana remain strong: from his fluent Twi to his love for local cuisine and culture, the 23-year-old proudly embraces his heritage every step of the way, per Ghanasoccernet.

When will Doku return to Man City?

Doku is expected to rejoin Manchester City in time for pre-season duties in the coming days.

His first appearance after the break could come in a friendly against Italian side Palermo FC on August 9. The fixture will mark the debut of the Anglo-Palermitan Trophy, as noted by Goal.

Doku displays insane skills on sandy pitch in Madina

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Jeremy Doku lit up Madina with a lively kickabout on a dusty local pitch.

The Manchester City winger brought his signature flair, dazzling fans with the same electrifying footwork that often unsettles Premier League defenders

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh