Jeremy Doku thrilled fans in Madina as he joined a casual kickabout on a sandy pitch

The Man City star showcased the same dazzling footwork that leaves Premier League defenders in knots

He also made a touching visit to his family home and organised a community football tournament

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku lit up a dusty pitch in Madina with his trademark flair and dazzling footwork, creating a moment the local fans won’t soon forget.

The Belgian international, currently in Ghana for a short visit, has been spending time with his family and engaging in community outreach.

But on this particular day, it was all about the ball and a crowd that couldn’t take their eyes off him.

Jeremy Doku wowed fans with his impressive football tricks in Madina. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images, @3SportsGh/X and @OzorNdiOzor/X.

Source: Twitter

Doku delights Madina crowd with street football magic

Decked out in a casual training kit and mint-green bib, Doku didn’t hold back when he stepped onto the local pitch.

Though the game was laid-back, more like a friendly get-together than a competitive clash, it had all the ingredients of classic Ghanaian street football.

At one point, the 23-year-old stunned onlookers by pulling off a jaw-dropping version of the rainbow flick, leaving his marker in the dust

Watch the video:

Fans react to Doku’s Madina cameo

As the video circulated online, fans couldn’t help but jump into the conversation. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the best reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@Mrhandsomesar, who claimed to have watched the game in person, wrote:

“I was there, he is toooo good.”

@Ashtownnboy pleaded with the Man City star:

“Make he open academy for here.”

@iyque_equation made a bold claim:

“He fit dribble all of them on the park.”

@__Sachibu, who appears to be a Chelsea fan, chimed in:

“Gusto is waiting for him next season. Dinnn.”

@JosephN24210373 summed up with a cheeky dig:

“Ei Ghanaians den settings 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Why is Jeremy Doku in Ghana?

Before showing off on the pitch, Doku stopped by his family house in the same neighbourhood.

The trip wasn’t just about reconnecting with his roots; it was also an opportunity to give back to the community.

As part of his visit, he hosted the final of the Jeremy Doku Cup, a youth football tournament he helped organise for locals.

The final showdown between Field Masters and GIS displayed raw talent and passion, with Doku and his entourage cheering the young players on from the sidelines.

Jeremy Doku proud of his Ghanaian heritage

Although he represents Belgium internationally, Doku is proud to celebrate his Ghanaian roots.

Jeremy Doku beams with a smile after arriving in Ghana for a brief visit. Photo credit: @OzorNdiOzor/X.

Source: Twitter

He speaks Twi fluently, loves local music and food, and often credits his upbringing for shaping his football journey.

"Of course, I’m Ghanaian also because my parents are Ghanaians. I also speak Twi, which is a language in Ghana.

"I’ve been there once and I’ll have to go back there again because it was a long time ago," Doku expressed on the In The Premier League Chair show, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

He is expected to rejoin the Citizens in time for their pre-season duties. A friendly clash with Italian side Palermo FC on August 9, where the two sides will contest the inaugural Anglo-Palermitan Trophy, per Sofascore.

Jeremy Doku ranks Messi as the GOAT

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Jeremy Doku has shared his personal opinion on who ranks highest among Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard.

Without hesitation, Doku ranked Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time, hailing the Argentine maestro as the greatest of all time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh