Mohammed Kudus officially began life at Tottenham Hotspur with his first training session on Monday, July 14, marking a fresh chapter in his career after a headline-making move from West Ham United.

The Ghanaian midfielder made the switch from East to North London during the summer transfer window for a reported €55 million.

Kudus' record-breaking transfer to Tottenham

Kudus' move ensured that he set a new national transfer record, surpassing the fee Arsenal paid for Thomas Partey in 2020.

The announcement of Kudus’ signing was met with immense excitement.

His unveiling came with a twist: a specially tailored track by Ghanaian music star Stonebwoy, adding flair to what was already a blockbuster move.

But beyond the music and the fanfare, it was time for business.

Kudus shines at his first Tottenham training session

Sporting his full Spurs kit, Kudus reported to Tottenham's cutting-edge Hotspur Way training complex and immediately turned heads.

Clips posted across the club’s social media platforms captured him showcasing the very qualities that earned him the big move: slick ball control, sharp passing, and effortless flair.

He didn’t just glide through the drills. In one standout moment, Kudus netted a cheeky goal, served up a sweet assist, and dazzled with his signature dribbling and quick bursts of pace.

His display was keenly observed by head coach Thomas Frank, who watched on attentively.

Watch the video:

When will Kudus play his first game for Tottenham?

Kudus could make his unofficial debut in Spurs colours when the Lilywhites face Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday, July 19, per Sofascore.

The friendly is expected to give fans a first glimpse of how he fits into Frank’s system.

And there’s more in store. Tottenham will battle Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 13, offering Kudus a shot at his first silverware with the Lilywhites.

Kudus opens up about the demands of the Premier League

In a sit-down interview with the club’s media team, the 24-year-old opened up about the intensity of England’s top flight:

“It’s very demanding, it takes a lot of hard work and 24/7 focus to play in a league like this,” he explained, as quoted by Spurs' official website.

“Every game is tough, so you need the same focus, whoever you are playing. Top of the league or bottom of the league, you require the same amount of focus and effort to win the game."

"There’s no easy games here, regardless of where the opposition is at. There’s no time to relax, which makes every game competitive and interesting, and that’s what I love about the league and why I am here."

"We want to enjoy every game, have the atmosphere, and get the fans off their seats as well.”

Ghana legend endorses Kudus' Tottenham move

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Ghanaian football icon Dan Owusu’s resounding endorsement of Mohammed Kudus’ switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

Owusu hailed the move as both courageous and wise, commending Kudus for opting to stay in one of Europe’s elite leagues.

