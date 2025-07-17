Mohammed Kudus is already winning hearts at Tottenham, though not just with his football skills

The 24-year-old was spotted in his 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon when the fan approached him after a training session

Kudus is expected to make his unofficial debut for Spurs on Saturday, July 19, in a pre-season clash against Reading

Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing, Mohammed Kudus, shared a light-hearted exchange with a young fan that left him momentarily puzzled.

The Ghanaian star recently found himself in a light-hearted and slightly baffling situation with a young supporter during a meet-and-greet in North London.

Mohammed Kudus looks confused during a light-hearted moment with a young Spurs fan.

Source: Twitter

Mohammed Kudus baffled during a meeting with Spurs fan

During the fan event, a little girl approached the 24-year-old forward, pen in hand, eagerly expecting an autograph.

But there was one small problem: she didn’t bring anything for him to sign.

Kudus, who had just arrived at the venue, which looked like Tottenham's state-of-the-art training centre, in his sleek 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon (worth over GH₵2 million), sat inside the vehicle looking momentarily lost.

He glanced around, clearly trying to figure out what he was supposed to sign.

The moment, captured on video, spread quickly across social media and sparked waves of laughter.

Watch the video:

Fans react to the wholesome chaos between Kudus and Spurs fan

The video, which has now gone viral, gave fans something to smile about. On X (formerly Twitter), users shared their reactions to the clip:

@uk_journalist wrote:

"Ahahahaha 😀. He said nothing. She's a kid, that's why. Sweet."

@KingEscobar_6 added:

"That's so nice of our star Boy."

@BRYSONHELSON chimed in:

"Bro was like, what the hell is going on here😂"

@atakorahjay1 jokingly suggested:

"He should have taken off his shirt, signed in, and given it to the small lady."

@efo_fafali1 summed it all up:

"Ahh🤣🤣🤣 confused pro max."

The incident happened just days after Kudus sealed a six-year deal with Tottenham on July 10, 2025.

As fans eagerly anticipate what the Nima-born attacker will bring to the pitch under new boss Thomas Frank, moments like this reveal another side of the star: genuine, approachable, and unfazed by the spotlight.

Mohammed Kudus models in Tottenham Hotspur's kits for the 2025/26 season after his unveiling.

Source: Twitter

Kudus to make his Spurs debut against Reading in pre-season

With the 2025/26 season approaching, Kudus is expected to play a key role in revitalising Spurs' attack.

But before all the drama of Premier League football kicks off, fans can enjoy these candid off-the-pitch moments.

According to The Standard, Kudus is likely to feature in Tottenham’s friendly match against Reading on Saturday, July 19.

Kudus' Spurs partners with Fuse ODG

Source: YEN.com.gh