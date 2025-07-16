Mohammed Kudus' blockbuster move to Tottenham Hotspur appears to be creating ripple effects beyond football

From Stonebwoy and King Paluta to now Fuse ODG, Ghanaian artists have seen a boost in visibility since Kudus' switch to North London

The Nima-born star is tipped to make his Spurs debut in a pre-season clash against lower-tier side Reading

Mohammed Kudus’ switch to Tottenham Hotspur isn’t just a career-defining move for the footballer; it’s also creating waves in Ghana’s music scene.

The 24-year-old midfielder’s £55 million transfer from West Ham United to Spurs made headlines across Europe.

But beyond the pitch, it’s ushered in unexpected opportunities for some of Ghana’s top music talents.

Kudus’ big move to Spurs opens doors for Ghanaian music stars

To make Kudus’ unveiling extra special, Tottenham turned to one of Ghana’s finest. Stonebwoy, known for his global appeal and consistent hits, was commissioned by the club to create a bespoke track for the moment.

Within 24 hours, the “Overlord” singer refixed his tune, transforming it into a tribute fit for North London’s newest star.

The song set the tone for Kudus’ welcome video and instantly caught fans' attention.

Spurs uses King Paluta’s “Aseda” for Kudus' slideshow

Shortly after Stonebwoy’s unveiling anthem dropped, Spurs again dipped into Ghanaian soundscapes; this time choosing King Paluta’s breakout hit, Aseda.

The Premier League club used Aseda as the soundtrack for a TikTok slideshow showcasing Kudus in Tottenham colours. For Paluta, it was a surreal moment.

The 2025 TGMA Highlife Song of the Year winner was thrilled. He responded with a heartfelt message, congratulating Kudus on his six-year contract.

Spurs embraces Afrobeat, uses Fuse ODG's Sundiata song

Just days after the Aseda moment, another Ghanaian artist was featured by Spurs; this time, UK-based Afrobeats sensation Fuse ODG.

In a recent training montage shared on Instagram, Kudus and his teammates could be seen working in the gym and putting in shifts on the training ground.

The footage was backed by a modified version of Fuse’s latest track, Sundiata, a song that echoes the values of perseverance and ambition.

Fuse, a longtime supporter of Tottenham, seemed like the perfect fit for the club’s growing interest in African culture and rhythm.

Beyond the music, Kudus’ arrival at Spurs is a rare piece of Premier League history.

According to the BBC, he becomes the first player in over a decade to switch between London rivals West Ham and Tottenham. The last man to do so? Scott Parker, back in 2011.

Mohammed Kudus poses after signing a six-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur. Photo credit: @SpursOfficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Kudus to feature in Spurs' first pre-season game

With pre-season in full swing, Kudus is expected to feature in Tottenham’s friendly against Reading on Saturday, July 19, per The Standard.

Fans will be eager to see if he can translate his dynamic West Ham form into success at Spurs.

Kudus reveals he would have pursued music

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Mohammed Kudus would have pursued a career in music had football not panned out.

The 24-year-old made this revelation during a quick-fire Q&A session after sealing his headline-grabbing transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

