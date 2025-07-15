Cole Palmer was greeted with a hero’s welcome upon arriving in St. Kitts and Nevis, the birthplace of his grandfather

The Chelsea star chose to reconnect with his Caribbean roots rather than jet off to a luxury getaway after his Club World Cup success

Born and raised in Manchester, Palmer proudly embraces his heritage. He even sports both the St. Kitts and England flags on his boots

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Fresh off a dazzling display in Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup triumph, Cole Palmer touched down in St. Kitts to the kind of welcome fit for royalty.

But this wasn’t just another post-season getaway; it was a heartfelt journey to honour his heritage.

Cole Palmer enjoyed a hero’s welcome in his grandfather’s homeland, Saint Kitts and Nevis. Photo credit: Justin Setterfield - FIFA/Getty Images and @TerranceDrewSKN/X.

Source: Getty Images

Cole Palmer visits his grandfather's homeland after Club World Cup glory

The 23-year-old arrived on the Caribbean island on Monday night, where his grandfather, Sterry Palmer, was born.

Upon stepping off the plane, he was met with vibrant Masquerade dancers and warm embraces from government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and Minister of Tourism Marsha T. Henderson.

The welcome was not only ceremonial but also deeply personal. For the people of St. Kitts, Palmer isn't just a footballer on the rise; he's one of their own.

The island beamed with pride as they celebrated the homecoming of a grandson who had conquered the football world.

While most footballers might choose a tropical resort or a luxurious yacht to unwind, Palmer chose something different.

He used his short break not for rest but to reconnect.

“Landing in St Kitts off the back of winning the Club World Cup felt really special,” Palmer shared, as quoted by The Independent.

“It’s where my grandad’s love for football started. The island’s beautiful and really chilled. I can’t wait to explore the mountains, rainforest, and sea and to try out the food.”

St Kitts' prime minister highlights significance of Palmer's visit

The importance of his journey was not lost on the country's leadership. Prime Minister Terrance Drew, moved by Palmer’s visit, reflected on the wider meaning.

“Cole Palmer’s visit to St Kitts and Nevis is a powerful reminder of the strength and pride of our diaspora,” he said.

“His presence and mentorship will inspire the next generation to believe that global success is possible, no matter where you come from.”

Cole Palmer's stars as Chelsea win Club World Cup

Palmer’s visit followed a remarkable season that ended with Chelsea lifting the revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

In the final against Paris Saint-Germain, he was unplayable, scoring twice and setting up another in a 3-0 win over the European champions.

His standout performance earned him the Golden Ball, given to the tournament’s best player.

But the accolades don’t end there. According to Transfermarkt, Palmer recorded 32 goal involvements this season: 18 goals and 14 assists in 52 appearances.

That form has many tipping him for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, with his name now in the same breath as the world's elite.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer poses with the FIFA Club World Cup and Golden Ball trophies. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Cole Palmer's girlfriend shares details about their relationship

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a heartfelt revelation from Connie Grace, the girlfriend of Cole Palmer.

She opened up about their relationship, sharing what makes her love him deeply.

The pair went public at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November and have now been together for about seven months.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh