Mohammed Kudus dazzled on his debut for Tottenham Hotspur with an almost flawless performance

The 24-year-old not only registered an assist but also thrilled fans with his flair and technical brilliance during Spurs' opening pre-season fixture

He will be looking to build on that display when the North London side take on Luton Town in their next warm-up match on July 26

Tottenham Hotspur supporters were treated to a taste of Mohammed Kudus’ magic as he made his unofficial debut in a pre-season fixture against Reading.

Coming on after the break, the Ghanaian attacker lit up the second half with a lively performance, helping his side secure a comfortable 2-0 win over the Championship outfit.

Mohammed Kudus impressed on his debut appearance for Tottenham Hotspur on July 19, 2025. Photo credit: @SpursOfficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Kudus wows with dazzling cameo in pre-season clash vs Reading

Deployed predominantly on the left wing, Kudus wasted no time making his presence felt.

His flair, agility, and explosive pace were on full display as he weaved past defenders with ease.

In one particular moment that had fans raving, he found himself surrounded by two opponents.

Instead of panicking, he stayed composed, spinning away from pressure, accelerating past another onrushing player, and linking up smoothly with a teammate.

The entire sequence felt like a highlight reel in motion. He even managed to keep the ball in play with impeccable control before gliding past yet another marker.

Unfortunately, what could’ve been a jaw-dropping assist was undone by a teammate’s wayward attempt at goal.

Watch the video:

Fans react to Kudus’ insane flair

Clips of his performance quickly made the rounds online, with fans flooding social media to sing his praises. Many were in awe of his footwork, while others simply marvelled at his natural ability.

@mafia3O hailed:

“Kudus, proper baller.”

@Sid_LFC added:

“He’s probably the best dribbler in the league.”

@thfcpipe chimed in:

“I’m so unbelievably moved.”

@pellerdontmiss wrote:

“Walahi, he’s insane.”

@Highstar_233 summed up:

“Starboy Kudus.”

Kudus provides an assist and inspires Tottenham to victory

Beyond the flair and flicks, Kudus showed substance.

His precise corner kick delivery found Will Lankshear, who opened the scoring with a well-timed header.

Mohammed Kudus looks on with intent during Tottenham's pre-season clash with Reading on July 19, 2025. Photo credit: @SpursOfficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Later, the 24-year-old spotted Luka Vuskovic making a run and delivered a perfectly weighted ball, which the youngster coolly finished from close range.

While he didn’t get his name on the scoresheet, Kudus’ influence was undeniable.

His movement, vision, and unpredictability constantly kept Reading’s defenders guessing, as noted by the London World.

When will Kudus play for Tottenham after his Reading debut?

It might only be pre-season, but the signs are encouraging.

Kudus looks every bit the marquee signing Tottenham hoped for when they splashed £55 million for his services.

If this performance is anything to go by, Spurs fans are in for a thrilling season. According to Sofascore, his next outing for the Lilywhites is against Luton Town on July 26.

Tottenham boss lauds Mohammed Kudus

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank expressed admiration for Mohammed Kudus following his transfer from West Ham United.

The former Ajax playmaker, who became Frank’s first signing of the summer, has already impressed the Danish coach with his sharpness and intensity during training sessions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh