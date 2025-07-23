Lionel Messi could face suspension if he skips the MLS All-Star Game, in line with league rules that previously punished Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Argentine has yet to train with the MLS All-Stars or attend official events, raising concerns about his availability

MLS officials are keen for Messi to play, with coach Nico Estevez expressing hope of working with the "greatest of all time"

Lionel Messi could face a potential one-game suspension from MLS amid reports that he may breach a key league rule, the same one Zlatan Ibrahimovic once fell foul of.

Messi has not yet trained with the MLS All-Stars ahead of their upcoming showdown against the Liga MX All-Stars, scheduled for July 24.

Lionel Messi could face suspension if he skips the MLS All-Star Game.

Source: Getty Images

The 38-year-old’s last appearance came during Inter Miami’s dominant 5-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls, where he once again netted a brace.

It was the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner’s sixth multi-goal game in his last seven matches.

Per Fox Sports, the 2022 World Cup winner became the fifth player in MLS history to record at least 35 goals and 25 assists over a two-year span, joining Robbie Keane (2013-14), Sebastian Giovinco (2015-16), Carlos Vela (2018-19), and Cucho Hernandez (2023-24).

Why Lionel Messi facing ban

Although 26 players, including the likes of Hirving Lozano, Jordi Alba, and Diego Rossi, have been called up for the All-Star squad, the Argentine maestro’s presence is a top priority for MLS executives keen on maximizing global attention.

However, if Messi fails to play in the All-Star match without a valid excuse, MLS rules state he will be forced to miss Inter Miami’s next fixture.

MLS All-Stars head coach Nico Estevez addressed Messi’s absence from training and other events including the MLS Skills Challenge and All-Star Media Day.

“I don’t know. That question should be asked to the MLS officials,” Estevez said. “I just coach the players they give me. Of course, I’d love for him to play. It would be a pleasure to work, even if just for a short time, with the greatest of all time.”

Lionel Messi reacts during Inter Miami's clash against New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on July 19, 2025 in Harrison, New Jersey.

Source: Getty Images

What happened with Zlatan Ibrahimovic?

Back in 2018, Ibrahimovic skipped the MLS All-Star game while at LA Galaxy.

The club cited a congested fixture schedule and travel fatigue. Despite scoring 15 goals in 17 games, Zlatan chose to prioritize club duties over the All-Star event.

“I am disappointed to miss the 2018 All-Star game against Juventus, one of my former clubs,” Zlatan said. “I want to thank the fans for voting me to the team. My main focus is to score goals and help the LA Galaxy to the playoffs.”

As a result, the Swede was suspended for LA Galaxy’s next match against Colorado Rapids, in line with the same MLS rule now looming over Messi.

