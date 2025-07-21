Chelsea star Cole Palmer has reportedly ended his three-year relationship with his stunning girlfriend, Connie Grace

Palmer's reported break-up with Grace comes shortly after leading Chelsea to FIFA Club World Cup success

The 23-year-old is currently basking in holiday mode and will be expected to resume training in early August

Cole Palmer’s recent high on the pitch appears to have been met with a low off it.

The Chelsea star, fresh from leading the Blues to FIFA Club World Cup glory, is said to have ended his long-term relationship with Connie Grace.

Cole Palmer and Connie Grace have allegedly ended their relationship, unfollowing each other on social media. Photo credit: conniegrace_/Instagram and DeFodi/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Cole Palmer 'breaks up' with his girlfriend

Rumblings of trouble between the pair began when fans noticed that Palmer had unfollowed and even blocked Grace on social media.

The move came shortly after the 23-year-old admitted to going through a difficult spell, telling the press earlier this month that things had been tough “on and off the pitch.”

While neither Palmer nor Grace has issued a statement, reports from Glam Set & Match suggest the couple, who had been together for three years, may have quietly gone their separate ways.

Palmer and Grace’s story began in Manchester when both were just 17.

Their relationship remained private until they stepped out together publicly at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November, according to The Sun.

Grace, a Manchester-based manicurist and social media influencer, owns a salon in Stockport, where she offers a variety of services. Her acrylic nail sets go for around £35.

She had been a consistent presence during Palmer’s rise, but was notably absent during Chelsea’s off-pitch celebrations following their recent Club World Cup victory.

Cole Palmer beams with pride as he hoists the Golden Ball prize after guiding Chelsea to Club World Cup triumph. Photo by Justin Setterfield - FIFA/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Palmer inspires Chelsea to Club World Cup win

While his personal life may be in flux, Palmer has remained focused when it matters most.

In the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain, the former Manchester City forward put on a show, scoring twice and providing an assist in Chelsea’s dominant 3-0 win.

His performance etched his name alongside Chelsea greats Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard as one of the few players in the club’s modern history to score multiple goals in a major final, per ESPN.

With the summer break underway, Palmer has earned some time to unwind after a standout campaign that also saw him help Chelsea clinch the Europa Conference League.

The Blues resume pre-season duties in early August, kicking things off against Bayer Leverkusen, now coached by Erik ten Hag, on August 8.

Two days later, they’ll host AC Milan at Stamford Bridge in another key warm-up clash under new boss Enzo Maresca.

Cole Palmer visits St. Kitts

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh shared that Cole Palmer received a hero’s welcome when he touched down in St. Kitts and Nevis, the homeland of his grandfather.

Instead of opting for a lavish vacation, the Chelsea star chose to reconnect with his Caribbean roots.

Though born and raised in Manchester, Palmer proudly honours his heritage, donning both the St. Kitts and England flags on his boots.

