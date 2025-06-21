Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is full of admiration for Lamine Yamal as Barcelona pursues the English winger

Hansi Flick's La Liga champions are widely reported to be interested in the 2017 Europa League winner

Marcus Rashford spent the second-half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Aston Villa, who failed to sign him on permanent basis

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has sparked further speculation about his future following recent comments about his potential move to Barcelona while speaking highly of Lamine Yamal.

The English international has made no secret of his admiration for the Spanish giants, and his recent stay in Marbella has only fueled rumors linking him with a move to La Liga.

Rashford's admiration for Lamine Yamal

One of the most intriguing aspects of Rashford's remarks comes in his praise of Barcelona's rising star, Lamine Yamal.

The 17-year-old sensation has been turning heads with his impressive performances at such a young age, which has made many wonder what it would be like for the two players to combine on the pitch.

Rashford expressed his awe at Yamal's ability, noting that it's remarkable for someone so young to be performing at the highest level.

In fact, Rashford highlighted how rare it is for players of Yamal's age to possess the mentality and skill set he shows on the field.

Will Barcelona sign Marcus Rashford?

While enjoying a trip to Marbella, the United winger spoke positively about the country, appreciating its proximity to the UK and the pleasant climate.

Spain, with its sunny weather and cultural vibrancy, has always been an attractive destination for footballers, and Rashford appears to see it as an ideal place to continue his career.

He noted that the ease of travel from Barcelona to his family in England, with a quick three-hour flight, adds to the appeal of relocating.

The mention of Barcelona, in particular, has intensified the rumors about a summer transfer, as featured by Barca Blaugranes.

Rashford hails Lamine Yamal

It seems that the United star is keen to play alongside such a talented youngster, describing Yamal's progress as extraordinary and beyond typical expectations for a player of his age.

“Sure. Everybody in the world wants to play with the best. Hopefully, we’ll see. It’s difficult to put into words what he’s doing, because you’re not supposed to be doing that at his age. He’s (Yamal) playing at the highest level at 16. This alone is a skill, to have this mentality. It’s not normal to be able to do what he does,”

Hansi Flick's side has been linked with several players this window, and Rashford’s name is often mentioned in connection with the club's ongoing search for new talent.

While his current focus seems to be on enjoying his time in Spain, the potential for a long-term move cannot be ruled out.

Rashford speaks about his ideal position

Rashford also reflected on his growing preference for playing in a central role, rather than his traditional position on the wing.

Over the years, the English forward has showcased his versatility, excelling in various attacking positions for both club and country.

However, Rashford revealed that he is becoming more comfortable and natural in the No. 9 role, where he can operate more centrally and with his back to goal.

This shift in mindset may signal a broader evolution in Rashford’s playing style as he matures as a player.

His move toward a central attacking role could provide him with the opportunity to grow even further, sharpening his goal-scoring instincts and overall play.

Given Barcelona's emphasis on technical and creative forwards, Rashford, who had a brief loan spell at Aston Villa last season, could be a valuable addition to their squad if a transfer comes to fruition as reported by Barca Universal.

Rashford's dream Barcelona move hits a snag

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Marcus Rasford's potential transfer to FC Barcelona has faced significant hurdle, with the La Liga champions unwilling to secure the English international on permanent basis.

The Spanish side are in the market for attacking reinforcements ahead of the 2025/26 season, with the pacy winger seen as a vital addition to Hansi Flick's La Liga champions.

