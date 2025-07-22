George Oppong Weah has shared the sentimental reason behind his occasional kickabout sessions at the iconic 'Sakora' park in Ghana

The former AC Milan and Chelsea star revealed that his affection for the La Bawaleshie park is deeply tied to cherished memories

Weah remains the first, and so far, only, African footballer to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or, a feat he achieved in 1995

In the heart of East Legon, tucked away from the bustle of Accra’s luxury corridors, lies a bare, sun-baked football pitch: La Bawaleshie Park.

It’s no ordinary playground. Despite its dusty surface and lack of grass, this place has become a magnet for football royalty, past and present. And among the regulars is a living legend, George Oppong Weah.

Almost every Monday, whenever he's in Ghana, the former AC Milan and PSG star laces up his boots and takes to the pitch.

The 58-year-old still joins a casual kickabout with friends, ex-professionals, and rising talents.

It’s not about fame or cameras; it’s about passion, friendship, and staying in touch with the game that shaped his life.

On July 21, he was spotted again, darting around the La Bawaleshie Park with familiar faces like Samuel Osei Kuffour and Kwame Ayew.

Though his strides are now wiser than swift, he still displayed flashes of the brilliance that once lit up the San Siro and Stamford Bridge.

George Weah reveals why he plays at La Bawaleshie park

When asked about his attachment to the pitch, Weah’s answer was simple but touching: It’s tradition.

"I've been playing here [La Bawaleshie Park] since my days at AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain; we were playing here. We are the first group of Monday Stars."

This weekly game, he explained, isn’t just for leisure. It’s part of his routine whenever he’s in Ghana.

"It's a regimen for me. When I'm in Ghana, on Monday, I come here to play with my friends. They are all my mates; we all played at the same period in the professional field, and we organised a little club called Monday Stars. When I'm here [in Ghana], I come here to exercise. It's a great feeling."

George Weah's football legacy

Before becoming a statesman, Weah was one of the finest footballers of his era. He left a trail of goals across Europe, from Paris to Milan to London.

In 478 professional appearances, he contributed to 258 goals (193 goals and 65 assists), according to Transfermarkt.

He was named FIFA World Player of the Year and won the Ballon d'Or in 1995, the only African to achieve such a feat, per TNT Sports.

His name was a mainstay in Ligue 1 and Serie A goal charts, topping them in 1994 and 1996, respectively.

On the international stage, he carried Liberia on his back, earning 75 caps and scoring 18 goals.

After hanging up his boots, Weah transitioned from football to politics, becoming Liberia’s 25th president and serving from 2018 to 2024.

George Weah pulls off insane skills at La Bawaleshie park

