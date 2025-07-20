From Kukuo to South Florida, sprinter Abdul-Rasheed Saminu is now a defining figure in Ghana's track and field history

The 27-year-old speed merchant's remarkable journey has propelled him into the ranks of Africa’s finest sprinters

YEN.com.gh delves into the story of Saminu, whose relentless pursuit is placing Ghana firmly on the world athletics stage

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu is no longer just a promising name tucked inside a start list; he has become a symbol of Ghana’s sprinting resurgence.

His recent feat over 100 metres wasn’t merely a race won in 9.84 seconds; it was a powerful statement.

In that breathtaking sprint, Saminu didn’t just beat his rivals, including a silver medalist in 4x100m relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 27-year-old rewrote history, silenced doubt, and reminded a continent of its limitless potential on the track, as noted by Track Gazette.

From Ohene Karikari to Abdul-Rasheed Saminu: Ghana’s sprinting evolution

For decades, Ghanaian athletics hinted at greatness without fully grasping it.

In the 1960s and ’70s, icons like Ohene Karikari and George Kofi Daniels gave fans a reason to believe.

Later, Aziz Zakari emerged, pushing boundaries and rubbing shoulders with global sprinting legends like Maurice Greene and Justin Gatlin.

But somehow, that early fire never caught full flame. Saminu’s meteoric rise has changed that narrative.

His electric form marks a turning point, not just for his career, but for a country yearning to reclaim its place on the world stage.

Comparing Africa’s sprint legends to Abdul Rasheed Saminu

To fully appreciate Saminu’s impact, you have to view it in a broader African context.

While sprinting powerhouses like the U.S. and Jamaica often dominate headlines, Africa has had its own share of speed merchants.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine has regularly teased with sub-10 brilliance.

Nigeria’s Olusoji Fasuba once held the African record at 9.85 seconds.

Namibia’s Frankie Fredericks, with his Olympic exploits, captured global admiration.

But now, a new name is rising; not from a famous academy, but from Kukuo, a modest village in Ghana’s Northern Region.

What sets Saminu apart?

When you watch Saminu tear down the track, you see more than technique; you see a story.

Behind that explosive start and silky stride is a man who once worked as a driver’s mate and pushed trucks for a living in Ashaiman.

He didn’t come through the polished pipelines of elite sports; he clawed his way up.

A product of Al Azhariya Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi, Saminu carries his past like a badge of honour. It fuels him. It grounds him. And now, it propels him.

While many fizzle after promising collegiate careers, he’s only getting started.

Abdul Rasheed Saminu now among the best in the world

This 100-metre milestone isn’t the finish. It’s a beginning. It’s the dawn of a fresh chapter in Ghana’s athletics story; one no longer built on speculation, but achievement.

With this new national best, Saminu erased his previous record of 9.86s by 0.02 seconds, having shattered Benjamin Azamati’s record in May, underlining his position as the fastest Ghanaian in history.

The 27-year-old now stands as the joint third-quickest man in the world this year. He is just behind Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson (9.75s) and Oblique Seville (9.83s).

The road to Tokyo for Saminu

Saminu’s eyes are already fixed on the next big challenge, the World Championships in Tokyo later this year.

After reaching the semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, he’ll be keen to go further and possibly land on the podium.

Saminu chalks up academic success in the US

In an earlier feature, YEN.com.gh shed light on Abdul-Rasheed Saminu’s academic success in the United States.

The Ghanaian sprint sensation recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication from the University of South Florida.

