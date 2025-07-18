Belgian-born winger with Ghanaian roots, Jeremy Doku, has shared his dream of becoming a YouTuber

According to the Manchester City star, his interest in content creation isn’t driven by financial gain but rather by passion

He also joins a growing list of footballers who boldly express their deep devotion to Jesus Christ

Jeremy Doku has revealed a deeply personal reason behind his desire to step into the world of content creation.

The motivation to become a YouTuber is not for fame or fortune, according to Doku, but to share his spiritual journey and bring others closer to God.

Jeremy Doku celebrates a goal for Manchester City by pointing to the skies. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

At just 23, Doku is already making waves in football with his explosive pace and eye-catching performances.

But off the pitch, he feels there’s more to be told than just what fans see during 90 minutes.

Spiritual reason why Jeremy Doku wants to become a YouTuber

In a heartfelt conversation with Mission Ballers, Doku explained that many people only get to see the glamorous side of a footballer’s life: the expensive holidays, flashy cars, and match highlights.

What often remains hidden are the struggles, the lonely nights, and the moments of uncertainty when things don’t go as planned.

“Why I want to start YouTube is, you know, in our lives as footballers, people have a certain view of what it is, and footballers, when they show their life, they show only the good things.

"The vacation, the money, and the highlights. They don’t show the difficult moments, the moment when you are injured. That’s one part I want to show,” Doku explained, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

Jeremy Doku leaves Al-Hilal defender Kaio Cesar in his wake during Man City's FIFA Club World Cup clash against the Saudi side. Photo by Elsa - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Doku's spiritual awakening

But beyond the physical ups and downs of professional football, Doku’s real reason for creating a YouTube channel lies in something deeper: his faith.

He shared that a fellow player from the Belgian national team, Dodi Lukébakio, played a pivotal role in his transformation.

“The bigger part I want to show is my faith. Because I changed my life. I was saved, and I was reborn by a friend. God worked through a friend that I play with on the national team.

"His name is Dodi Lukébakio, and that changed my life. I don’t care about the money the YouTube channel is going to make or the number of likes; I don’t care.

"If I can open someone’s mind or heart to see what I saw and to go deeper in their Christianity, I will be happy. Even if it is one person. If I can use the influence I have on people, then I’m happy,” Doku revealed.

Although the winger hasn’t announced a specific launch date for his channel, his vision is clear.

For him, YouTube will not be a platform for lifestyle vlogs; it will be a space where honesty, vulnerability, and spirituality come together.

Watch Doku's interview:

Footballers who are unashamed about their faith

Doku won’t be alone in using his platform to express his beliefs.

Footballers like Neymar, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, and Taiwo Awoniyi have all, in different ways, shared their Christian faith with the world, per Sport and Faith.

Whether it’s through interviews, celebratory gestures on the pitch, or social media posts, these athletes are unafraid to speak openly about what guides them beyond the game.

Brazilian footballer delivers sermon in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius followed in the spiritual footsteps of Roberto Firmino by delivering a sermon in church.

The 30-year-old was captured fervently preaching at a place of worship.

