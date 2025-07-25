Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan has received a special honour from France’s top football division

The 39-year-old is celebrated as one of Ghana’s finest football exports of the 21st century

One enthusiastic fan took his admiration a step further, boldly claiming Gyan was better than French star Karim Benzema

Asamoah Gyan's football legacy has been celebrated on social media by the French top flight.

The former Black Stars captain, on July 24, 2025, received a nostalgic shout-out from Ligue 1’s official handle on X.

Asamoah Gyan receives heartfelt tribute from French Ligue 1 on X. Photo by Ezra Shaw, Jean-Pierre Clatot, and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

With a photo of Gyan from his days at Stade Rennes, the post read, "I'll tell my grandkids about Asamoah Gyan 🇬🇭😮‍💨"

And just like that, the floodgates of affection opened.

Asamoah Gyan honoured by French Ligue 1

Unsurprisingly, Ghanaian fans and admirers of the Baby Jet quickly filled the comment section with their own heartfelt tributes.

@Abena_Lacey kept it simple:

"My GOAT."

@m_artinezyrn responded with flair:

"Thank you for the words so sweet 😹🔥🇬🇭"

@PaulYeboah61323 had no doubt about Gyan’s stature:

"Definitely he is truly a striker. One of Africa's best strikers 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭"

@RebeccaMor78308 claimed:

"We need to be honest sometimes; this guy is far better than Benzema in terms of goal-scoring."

How did Asamoah Gyan perform in the French Ligue 1?

Gyan joined Stade Rennes from Serie A side Udinese, and while his stay in Ligue 1 wasn’t the longest, it was certainly memorable.

According to data from Transfermarkt, he made 48 appearances, netted 14 goals, and registered five assists in the French top flight.

His most prolific season came in 2009/10, when he bagged 13 goals, a performance that earned him international acclaim and paved the way for a move to England.

In total, the striker racked up 53 appearances for Rennes across all competitions before bidding farewell to Ligue 1.

Gyan's career in retrospect

Long before his European adventures, Gyan’s journey began in the bustling streets of Dansoman with Liberty Professionals.

Asamoah Gyan celebrates with his Black Stars teammates after scoring against Germany at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

Nicknamed the Baby Jet for his lightning speed, a title inspired by Ghanaian sprint legend Alice Anum, Gyan quickly became a household name.

Beyond his club career, his contributions to the national team are unrivalled. He remains Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, having netted 51 goals for the Black Stars, per Ghanasoccernet.

From dramatic World Cup moments to unforgettable AFCON appearances, Gyan's story is stitched into the fabric of Ghana’s football heritage.

While he’s sometimes underrated at club level, Gyan carved a respectable path, playing for top-tier sides like Udinese (Italy), Rennes (France), Sunderland (England), and later moving to the Middle East.

