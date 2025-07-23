Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture John Dumelo has donated bags of rice to support Legon students

The member of parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogun presented the items some the Dean of Students to distribute to the students

Some social media users have commended the politician and actor for his generosity on Facebook

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has donated five hundred bags of five kilograms of rice to some vulnerable students at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogun, John Dumelo, made the presentation through the Dean of Students, Professor Rosina Kyeremanten.

John Dumelo donates 500 bags of rice

In May 2023, the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana officially launched the Food Bank and “Ketewa Biara Nsua” initiatives as part of the Council's 65th anniversary celebrations.

In a Facebook post, the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, shared the photo on Facebook with this caption:

"This morning I donated 500 5kg bags of rice to the university of Ghana through the Dean of students, Prof. Rosina Kyeremanten. The food bank initiative was launched by UG to help financially vulnerable students who find it hard to sometimes have 3 square meals on campus. #idey4u."

John Dumelo donates rice to Legon students

Some social media users have praised John Dumelo for helping vulnerable students in his constituency. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Nene Vinx stated:

"You didn’t come to Asutsuare in Osudoku to buy it. You know our rice is the best in Ghana.

Abdul-Rashid Wata stated:

"You will be the "Mugabe" of Ayawaso West Wuogon."

Ra King stated:

"The next future president loading 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

John Mark Ampofo stated:

"Sometimes, to be honest I think such donations should be made directly to the students...individually (if possible)."

Alhaji Yameen HajjOne stated:

"God bless u for ur kind gesture, I wish we thousands of u in this country, Ghana. Hon. Bravoo."

Abdullah Abdul-Razak stated:

"The working Minister, man of the people."

Ebenezer T. Jerry stated:

"God richly bless you, Hon. Dumelo. 🙏🇬🇭."

Aba Ma stated:

"University of Ghana does not cook for students, so I think it should be given to the students directly, or better still, the shs schools that need it more. My honest opinion."

Prince Mo stated:

"A presidential material, we Dey for you."

