A 19-year-old Black Queens star stole the show during Ghana's third-place playoff win over South Africa with a touching goal celebration

The young player, who netted the decisive penalty, honoured the late Diogo Jota with a heartfelt tribute

The Black Queens are set to pocket a significant cash prize after edging Banyana Banyana to claim the bronze medal

On a night when the Black Queens of Ghana rewrote the narrative of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) journey, it was Nancy Amoah who stole the spotlight.

The 19-year-old midfielder did not just endear herself to football fans with her composure under pressure but also with a deeply moving celebration that resonated far beyond the pitch.

Nancy Amoah honours Diogo Jota after netting Ghana's winning penalty in the third-place playoff against South Africa on July 25, 2025. Photo credit: @CAFwomen/X and Andrew Powell/Getty Images.

Nancy Amoah scores winning penalty in 3rd place playoff

Nancy Amoah had barely featured in the tournament, registering just 24 minutes across two matches.

So when she was brought on late in the third-place playoff against South Africa on Friday, July 25, few expected her to step up when it mattered most.

Yet, when it was her turn to take a crucial kick, the teenager showed nerves of steel. She calmly slotted the ball past Andile Dlamini to hand Ghana a hard-fought victory over the reigning champions, per CAF Online.

Nancy Amoah pays tribute to Diogo Jota

Instead of rushing to the sidelines or dancing in jubilation, Nancy did something unexpected.

She dropped to the turf, crossed her legs in a yoga pose, and mimed playing a video game. It was a quiet, heartfelt tribute that left fans emotional, as noted by ESPN.

Black Queens players share a quick pep talk in a huddle during their bronze medal clash against South Africa on July 25, 2025. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

The gesture was a nod to Diogo Jota, the beloved Liverpool forward who tragically passed away in a car accident alongside his brother.

Known for his passion for gaming, especially FIFA, Jota often celebrated his goals with the same motion.

Many footballers have since honoured him by replicating it, and Nancy joined that chorus in the most touching way.

Watch the video:

Social Media reacts to Nancy Amoah's gesture

It didn’t take long for her tribute to flood social media platforms, with fans from all walks of life chiming in to share their thoughts.

@AbelChrist22 posted:

“FOR DIOGO🕊️”

@philip_akrong, a Liverpool fan, responded:

“Thank you, queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@bigmann_19 wrote:

“Respect 🫡 👏🏾”

@scorpioLad_69 commented:

“Nothing you go fi tell me. She be Liverpool fan 💯”

@Mhizta_Liam added:

“Keep resting, Diogo Legend Jota 🤍. Congrats to the Ghana national women's team.”

Ghana’s Journey at WAFCON 2024: From underdogs to heroines

Coming into this year's WAFCON, not much was expected of the Black Queens. Their campaign started on a shaky note with a defeat to South Africa.

But they quickly found their rhythm, drawing their second game and then securing a convincing win against Tanzania to reach the quarter-finals.

In a dramatic encounter against Algeria, they edged through on penalties. However, their dream of reaching the final ended in heartbreak as Morocco knocked them out, again via a shootout.

But fate would give them another chance. Facing South Africa once more, the Queens showed resilience.

The match ended 1-1 after regular time, and this time, Ghana held their nerve from the spot to claim bronze.

Ghana to pocket $350k after third-place finish

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that after years away from the spotlight, the Black Queens have reestablished themselves among Africa’s top women’s football teams with a third-place finish at WAFCON.

Ghana will receive $350,000 for securing third place, while South Africa, who finished fourth, will take home $300,000.

