Spanish outlet AS Diario had claimed that FC Barcelona would not renew Issah’s loan as they cited a lack of impact on the pitch

Despite widespread reports of his departure, Barcelona announced a surprise loan extension for the Ghanaian gem

Issah must now battle expectations, scrutiny, and elite competition to prove he belongs in Barcelona’s long-term plans

FC Barcelona has officially announced the extension of Abdul Aziz Issah’s loan deal in a surprising turn of events.

The young Ghanaian winger, who joined the Spanish giants' reserve team last season, will now continue his development at Barcelona B for another year.

This extension comes as a major boost for both the player and his parent club, Dreams FC.

Aziz Issah rose to prominence during the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup, where he was instrumental in Dreams FC’s impressive run in the tournament.

With four goals to his name, he ended the campaign as one of the joint top scorers, attracting attention from scouts across Europe.

According to Transfermarkt, Barcelona was quick to secure his services on a season-long loan for their B team in March 2024, hoping he could replicate his African form in European football.

His technical skills, creativity on the ball, and ability to find space in tight areas made him an exciting prospect.

Although he didn't immediately light up Spanish football, the Catalan club has clearly seen enough potential to warrant a further look.

Aziz Issah's future at Barcelona

Just a few months ago, Spanish sports outlet AS Diario reported that Barcelona had decided not to retain Issah beyond the 2024/25 season, citing his lack of impact at the reserve level.

The report suggested that the club was ready to move on, sparking speculation about a possible return to Ghana or a shift to another European club.

However, on Tuesday, July 22, Barcelona has turned the narrative around after they announced that the Ghanaian player would continue with their reserve team for the 2025/26 season.

The decision to keep Issah for another season suggests that internal evaluations have been more favorable than previously reported.

It also hints at a long-term developmental approach, as the club continues to nurture his raw talent.

Issah must prove his worth at Barcelona

For Abdul Aziz Issah, this loan extension represents a second chance, and perhaps his most important one yet. With another full season to train and play within one of Europe’s most prestigious football systems, he has a golden opportunity to prove his worth.

Whether he can break into the first team remains uncertain, but strong performances for the B side could put him in serious contention.

The winger is known for his work ethic and humility, traits that could endear him to coaches and fans alike if he shows consistent improvement.

Staying in Spain for another year also means more exposure to high-level competition and better tactical coaching, elements crucial for his growth.

