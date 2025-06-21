The spotlight on Lamine Yamal has shifted from the pitch, and not for the reasons fans had hoped

The FC Barcelona's teenage prodigy has found himself entangled in a series of personal controversies

Nonetheless, he continues to enjoy his holidays as he recharges his batteries following a gruelling 2024/25 season

Just when his star seemed to be rising without blemish, Lamine Yamal finds himself at the centre of unexpected controversy.

The teenage football sensation has been called out by adult content creator Claudia Bavel, who claims he “lied” about the nature of their relationship.

Lamine Yamal's off-the-field drama with women

Before the drama with Claudia, Yamal had been spotted enjoying a summer getaway with Galician social media personality Fati Vázquez.

Vazquez, who commands a massive following across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, is 12 years older than the Barça forward.

Their holiday photos quickly went viral, stirring up a whirlwind of online chatter and, unfortunately, backlash.

The 29-year-old has since come out to address the situation, claiming she has received a wave of “threats and insults” since being seen with the young footballer, per Goal.com.

Clarifying the nature of their relationship, she said, “Nothing happened between us, aside from the trip. That’s all there is to it.”

Lamine Yamal linked with adult content creator

Just as the dust around the trip began to settle, another controversy surfaced—this time involving adult content creator Claudia Bavel.

The 17-year-old had previously denied any link to Bavel, responding to her claims that he had bombarded her with messages.

“I’ve never seen her,” Yamal said publicly. “It’s all a lie. I was the one who rejected her.”

But Bavel has fired back, contradicting Yamal’s version of events. In a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram story, she offered her own perspective.

Adult content creator breaks her silence about relationship with Yamal

Bavel admitted the two had never been in any relationship but maintained that Yamal was the one who first reached out to her.

“I have chosen not to speak publicly on this matter in 2025. However, since Lamine Yamal mentioned our alleged relationship on TardeAR, I find it appropriate to share my version with clarity and respect,” she wrote, as quoted by Tribuna.

“He claims to live with his mother but, in reality lives alone. He says he rejected me, when he was the one who sought my contact and insisted on meeting. He denies we’ve met, despite crossing paths at several social events.”

She added a firm statement denying any inappropriate contact or intentions:

“I respectfully ask that offensive and defamatory messages stop. I have NEVER had any relationship with a minor, never arranged a meeting, and there was never any plan involving fame or money.

"The only thing we agree on is that no meeting or situation ever happened between us. Behind the headlines and public opinion, there are people. Out of respect, I ask for understanding and restraint.”

While the off-field noise continues to build, Yamal remains one of the most talked-about talents in world football.

Touted as a future Ballon d’Or contender, the Barça youngster is still at the very start of his professional journey.

Marcus Rashford expresses admiration for Lamine Yamal

