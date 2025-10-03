Henry Addo has stunned Ghanaians by donating a $50,000 bus to his boyhood club, Ebony FC, a rare gesture that has gone viral

Colts football expert Samuel Oduro hailed Addo’s gift as “remarkable,” stressing that the young winger has set a new standard

Fans compared Addo’s generosity to legends like Sammy Kuffour and Asamoah Gyan, praising him as an inspiration for Ghana football

22-year-old Ghanaian winger Henry Addo has earned widespread praise after donating a $50,000 coaster bus to his childhood colts side, Ebony FC.

The former colt, now playing for Serbian outfit OFK Beograd, gifted the bright yellow bus to ease the team’s transportation challenges. A video of the donation quickly went viral, with many fans lauding his gesture at such a young age.

Addo’s football journey has been rapid. He moved abroad in July 2021 to join the Slovakian side MSK Zilina’s U19 team, before progressing to the B team in January 2022, as noted by Wikipedia.

His steady rise saw him promoted to Zilina’s senior squad a year later in January 2023. In June 2024, he signed for Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv, before joining OFK Beograd on loan in July 2025, according to Transfermarkt.

Despite his growing career in Europe, Addo has not forgotten his roots. By providing Ebony FC with reliable transportation, he has set an example for young Ghanaian players on the importance of giving back to grassroots football.

Samuel Otoo praises Addo’s gesture

Meanwhile, Ghanaian colts football expert Samuel Oduro, in a chat with YEN.com.gh, has hailed Addo’s decision, describing it as a landmark moment for grassroots development.

“What Henry Addo has done is remarkable. At just 22 years old, he is already thinking about the welfare of the team that gave him his first platform. Colts football in Ghana suffers mainly from a lack of resources, and this kind of support makes a huge difference. He has set a new standard for young footballers to remember where they started,” Oduro said.

OFK Beograd winger Henry Addo donates to his childhood colts club Ebony FC. Image credit: Bill Kay

In addition, several Ghanaian football fans have applauded Henry Addo’s thoughtful gesture, with many drawing comparisons to past acts of generosity by Ghanaian greats.

Some recalled the moment Samuel Osei Kuffour gifted his former club King Faisal a bus during his successful playing career at Bayern Munich. Others mentioned similar contributions by ex-players who invested back into local football.

Johny Akado:

''Remarkable and rare. Blessings be upon you Henry Addo, may you never lack and may your career be injury free.''

Papy Kojo:

''Some players won't support but will still come and charge Ghana for playing blackstar .they even get angry over blackstar bonus.''

Ishmael Nanaba Acquah:

''This is the way to go. May God open bigger football opportunities for him and bless all that he does.''

Musah Abdual Rahman?

''Wow ... This is how it should be, the players should help their teams and where they started at least a small appreciation or help will be enough.''

John Abambila:

''That's so awesome! Henry Addo is truly making a difference in his community. His generosity will surely inspire others to follow in his footsteps.''

Kwadwo Asamoah donates to KATH

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted another Ghanaian football figure, Kwadwo Asamoah, whose generous donation to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital earned him widespread praise.

The Ghanaian football star contributed $20, 000 to support the hospital’s operations and patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

