Prince Owusu has earned a well-deserved maiden call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in October

The 20-year-old has been one of the standout performers in the local league, and fans are celebrating this milestone in his young career

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the gifted midfielder from Ashtown, who many believe is destined for greatness

The Black Stars have welcomed fresh talent into their fold with the introduction of Medeama SC midfielder Prince Owusu, affectionately known as Kwadwo Messi.

His call-up by head coach Otto Addo for Ghana’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has stirred excitement among supporters eager to see new energy in the national team.

Owusu’s story is one of steady rise and determination.

Medeama's Prince Owusu has been handed his maiden call-up to the Black Stars by head coach Otto Addo. @MedeamaSC/X.

Source: Twitter

From Ashtown to the Black Stars: Meet Prince Owusu

Born and raised in Ashtown, Kumasi, he began dazzling on dusty community pitches before working his way through the lower tiers with Koforidua Suhyen Sports Club and Okwahu United.

His breakthrough came at Medeama SC, where he quickly established himself as a midfield dynamo in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Though only 20 years old, his passing range, composure on the ball, and knack for dictating play have drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi, earning him the nickname Kwadwo Messi among peers.

Watch a compilation of Prince Owusu's performance for Medeama:

While he joined Medeama last season, it is the ongoing 2025/26 campaign that has placed him firmly in the spotlight.

Despite limited minutes — just 73 across two league appearances, per Transfermarkt — his influence has been impossible to ignore.

His poise, vision, and leadership convinced Otto Addo to reward him with a debut call-up for the crucial qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR) and Comoros.

Below is the full Black Stars squad list named by Otto Addo:

According to Ghanafa.org, Owusu and Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Asare will join the technical staff, travelling from Accra on Saturday, October 4, to join the rest of the squad in Casablanca.

The team will continue preparations there ahead of the crucial clash with CAR on October 8.

Fans celebrate Prince Owusu's Black Stars call-up

For the people of Kumasi and followers of the Ghana Premier League, Owusu’s inclusion is a moment of pride, with many seeing him as the face of Ashtown’s football dreams.

Pundits also believe his presence injects creativity into Ghana’s midfield, complementing established stars like Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus.

Medeama SC took to X to celebrate their player’s achievement, posting:

"Congrats, Prince Owusu, on your first Snr National Team call up 💪.."

Check the post by Medeama:

Supporters also shared their joy on the platform:

@Dom91204346 wrote:

"Congratulations and well-deserved. He is such a fine player but I hope he is given minutes."

@CrokerGema93258 added:

"Big moment for Prince Owusu. Deserved call-up after his GPL form. Hope he grabs his chance.

@QuameRobinho hailed Owusu:

"Herrrr Kwadwo Messi."

@EmmanuelAk83111 mixed his praise with a touch of spirituality:

"Top top player ❤️. What God cannot do doesn’t exist."

@RichardNti19 summed up:

"Well deserved."

Although breaking into the starting lineup may be difficult with Ghana needing four points from the two remaining games, this call-up represents a defining milestone in Owusu’s blossoming career.

Prince Owusu has made two appearances for Medeama SC in the ongoing 2025/26 Ghana Premier League. Photo credit: @MedeamaSC/X.

Source: Twitter

For the midfielder, it is not just an invitation to play for his country, but an opportunity to announce himself on the international stage.

