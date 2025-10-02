Ghana’s squad for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros has been unveiled

The list features two home-based players, the return of three familiar faces, and the usual core of regulars

However, two players from the previous call-up missed out, including one who came under criticism for his performance against Chad

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has unveiled a 24-man squad for Ghana’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

The announcement was made on Thursday, October 2, at a pivotal moment as the team seeks to consolidate its position at the top of Group I and edge closer to another appearance on football’s biggest stage.

2026 FIFA WCQ: Otto Addo Unveils 24 Man Ghana Squad for CAR and Comoros Matches. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @PUMA/X.

Source: Twitter

Otto reveals his 24-man squad for 2026 FIFA WCQ

The squad combines the experience of seasoned internationals with the energy of rising talents, making waves at club level.

Head coach Otto Addo has kept faith in his trusted regulars while introducing fresh faces to strengthen Ghana’s chances in the back-to-back World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will travel to the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes on October 8 to face the Central African Republic before returning to the Accra Sports Stadium to host Comoros four days later.

See Ghana's results and remaining fixtures in the World Cup qualifiers:

Both fixtures could prove pivotal in shaping the team’s qualification path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The squad features established stars such as captain Jordan Ayew, former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Mohammed Kudus.

They are joined by OGC Nice defender Kojo Peprah Oppong, who has been in fine form this season.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Attram de Visser player has made eight appearances across competitions, earning praise for his consistency.

Meanwhile, Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku returns to the squad after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out since November.

His strong performances in the English Championship have boosted his case for selection.

Similarly, defender Alidu Seidu makes a comeback after a lengthy knee injury layoff, bringing much-needed stability to the backline.

Salis Abdul Samed has been left out Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

On the domestic front, Medeama SC midfielder Prince Owusu has been rewarded with his first senior national team call-up following an impressive start to the Ghana Premier League campaign, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

Watch a recap of Owusu's performance for Medeama so far:

However, there was no place for Jerry Afriyie and Salis Abdul Samed, with the latter struggling in last month’s qualifier against Chad.

Below is the full squad for the final round of qualifiers:

Black Stars chase fifth World Cup appearance

With 19 points and two games left in the qualifiers, Ghana leads Group I and stands on the brink of securing a fifth World Cup berth.

The squad announcement has already raised optimism among fans, who see the return of key players and the introduction of new talents as a positive step toward qualification.

Games against CAR, Comoros to cost over $1 million

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has requested budget approval of over $1 million from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

The proposal was submitted weeks before Ghana’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Source: YEN.com.gh