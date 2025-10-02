Kojo Peprah Oppong rises as Ghana’s next star, earning his first Black Stars call-up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

At OGC Nice, the highly-rated defender dominates Ligue 1 with his strength, aerial prowess, and tactical intelligence

The Black Stars sit just one win away from qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, and Peprah Oppong could anchor their defense

Ghanaian football continues to produce exceptional talent, and Kojo Peprah Oppong is the latest young star to capture the attention of Black Stars fans.

Peprah Oppong began his football journey at the renowned Attram De Visser Soccer Academy. His natural defensive instincts and composure on the ball quickly set him apart, earning him a move to Europe in January 2023 with Swedish side IFK Norrköping.

Kojo Peprah Oppong's rise

At Norrköping, Peprah Oppong adapted quickly to European football, making 16 league appearances and impressing with his reading of the game. To gain more first-team experience, he spent time on loan at GIF Sundsvall, where he featured in 38 league matches across two seasons, as noted by Aftonbladet.

In July 2025, the highly-rated defender took a major step in his career by joining OGC Nice in France’s Ligue 1. Donning the number 37 jersey, he quickly integrated into the squad and showcased his versatility as a central defender.

Standing at 1.88 meters, his physical presence combined with technical skill allowed him to contribute both defensively and offensively, including registering his first goal and assist in Ligue 1 by September 2025.

Kojo Peprah earns maiden Black Stars call-up

Peprah Oppong’s rise has not gone unnoticed by national selectors. On October 2, 2025, he received his first senior call-up to the Ghana national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, as noted by the Ghana FA.

Head coach Otto Addo included him in the 24-man squad for matches against the Central African Republic and Comoros. This milestone reflects his rapid development in Europe and signals his potential to become a mainstay in the Black Stars’ defensive line.

From the streets of Accra to the stadiums of Ligue 1, Kojo Peprah Oppong is a shining example of Ghanaian talent flourishing on the international stage, and his journey has only just begun.

Meanwhile, the Ghana national team currently tops their qualifying Group I with an impressive 19 points from eight games. The Black Stars have been dominant throughout the campaign.

Otto Addo's men have showcased their quality and consistency, and now find themselves just one victory away from securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, with fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming matches, knowing that a single win will make it five World Cup appearances for the West African nation.

Ghana squad for CAR, Comoros WC qualifiers

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed the full squad announced by the Ghana Football Association for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

The list features all the major stars of the Black Stars, such as Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Antoine Semenyo, bringing together the country’s top talent to battle for a place at the global showpiece.

