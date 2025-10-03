N’Golo Kante wowed fans worldwide as he swapped his usual football kit for traditional Middle Eastern attire at his teammate's wedding

Supporters across the globe praised Kante's charm as his Sheikh-inspired outfit became the talk of the internet

Kante has amassed an impressive array of titles, including the EPL, FA Cup, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League, others

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

N’Golo Kante, the beloved French midfielder currently playing for Al-Ittihad, has once again captured the hearts of fans worldwide through his unexpected appearance at teammate Muath Fagihy’s wedding.

In a rare public display, Kante donned traditional Middle Eastern attire, resembling that of a Sheikh, a look that has since gone viral on social media.

N’Golo Kanté turns heads in traditional Sheikh attire at teammate Muath Fagihy’s wedding. Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The video, which shows the esteemed footballer seated beside Fagihy as a drink is served to him, has been widely shared, with fans praising his humility and charm. This moment off the pitch offers a glimpse into the personality that has made him a fan favourite everywhere he goes.

Watch the video below.

N'Golo Kante's football success story

Beyond the wedding spotlight, Kante has had a very successful career, with his journey to international stardom beginning at Leicester City, where he played a pivotal role in their historic Premier League title win in the 2015–16 season, as noted by Sky Sports.

His exceptional performances earned him a move to Chelsea, where he continued to shine. With the Blues, Kante amassed an impressive array of titles, including the Premier League (2016–17), FA Cup (2017–18), UEFA Europa League (2018–19), UEFA Champions League (2020–21), UEFA Super Cup (2021), and the FIFA Club World Cup (2022).

On the international stage, Kante was instrumental in France's triumph at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as cited by the BBC. The top defensive midfielder was also key in their victory in the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

In addition, his consistent excellence earned him multiple individual accolades, including the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2017, which underlines his quality as a player and ability to remain humble and grounded despite global recognition.

N'Golo Kante at the 2018 FIFA World Cup final France-Croatia on July 15, 2018. Image credit: Michael ReganGolo Kante Stuns Fans with Sheikh-Inspired Attire at Muath Fagihy’s Wedding

Source: Getty Images

N'Golo Kante at Al-Ittihad

In June 2023, the Chelsea legend embarked on a new challenge, joining Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad on a free transfer. Since then, he has become an integral part of the squad, helping the team compete for top honours in the Saudi Pro League and the King’s Cup.

In the 2025–26 season, the 2018 World Cup champion has made 4 league appearances, contributing 1 goal and 1 assist, demonstrating that his influence extends beyond experience to tangible impact on the pitch.

Even amid recent managerial changes, including the departure of Laurent Blanc after a series of disappointing results, Kante has remained a stabilizing force for Al-Ittihad.

N'Golo Kante 'snubs' Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com reported on N’Golo Kante’s apparent refusal to shake Cristiano Ronaldo’s hand ahead of a crucial Saudi Pro League clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr.

The incident quickly went viral, sparking debates and reactions from fans across social media.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh