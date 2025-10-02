The U.S. has reportedly denied the Iranian Football Association permission to attend the December 5 World Cup 2026 draw in Washington

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani emphasised that FIFA, not world leaders, controls the tournament

With 18 teams already qualified, the 2026 World Cup will be the first to feature 48 nations, taking place across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Just days after provoking controversy by suggesting World Cup matches might be relocated, the United States has once again made headlines.

This time, the World Cup co-host has reportedly denied the Iranian Football Association permission to attend the 2026 World Cup draw scheduled for December 5 in Washington.

President Donald Trump with the World Cup trophy, as US reportedly bars Iran officials from attending December 5 draw. Image credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The decision was confirmed by Iranian spokesperson Amir-Mehdi Alawi, according to reports by RTBF.

Meanwhile, the Iranian FA plans to seek clarification from FIFA and is hopeful that President Gianni Infantino, who reportedly has ties with former U.S. President Donald Trump, could overturn the ban.

In related developments, Victor Montagliani responded to former President Donald Trump’s remarks suggesting that some cities could be deemed unsafe to host World Cup matches.

“The World Cup is governed by FIFA, and all decisions regarding the tournament rest solely with them,” stated Montagliani, CONCACAF president, at a London conference.

“Football goes beyond politics, leaders, and slogans—it endures far longer than any government or regime,” he added.

World Cup 2026 draw: When and where?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Draw is scheduled for December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

This prestigious event will determine the group stage matchups for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The draw ceremony is expected to be attended by a host of dignitaries, including U.S. President Donald Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and Vice President JD Vance.

Additionally, ambassadors and embassy representatives from various countries will be present, reflecting the global significance of the event.

While the event will be closed to the public, it will be broadcast globally, allowing fans worldwide to witness the historic moment.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is scheduled from June 11 to July 19, with Donald Trump expected to attend the draw. Image credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

How many teams have qualified for World Cup 2026

As of October 2025, 18 teams have officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The CONCACAF region, which covers North and Central America as well as the Caribbean, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, have automatically qualified as co-hosts.

In Asia, the AFC representatives that have secured their spots are Japan, Iran, Jordan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, and Australia. From Africa, Morocco and Tunisia have earned a qualification.

South America’s CONMEBOL teams to qualify include Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay. Finally, from the OFC region, New Zealand has claimed a place in the tournament.

This marks the first time the tournament will feature 48 teams, expanding the global representation in the competition.

As noted by FIFA, Uzbekistan and Jordan are set to make their World Cup debuts, while Colombia returns after missing the 2022 tournament. The qualification process continues, with additional teams vying for the remaining spots. The final tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across 16 venues in North America.

Qualified teams for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted extensively the teams that have already booked their spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring some of football’s biggest names.

The list includes both seasoned powerhouses and debutants, setting the stage for a historic 48-team tournament.

