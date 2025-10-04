Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku set tongues wagging with a sensational strike in the English Championship

The Leicester City star has emerged as one of Ghana’s most in-form players in Europe, joining the likes of Kudus and Semenyo

After nearly a year away from the Black Stars, Fatawu will be eager to play his part in helping Ghana secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku lit up the English Championship with a strike to remember, firing Leicester City to a much-needed win over Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian winger unleashed a thunderous effort that restored Leicester’s lead in the closing stages, ending their four-game winless run and lifting them back into the top three.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku celebrates after restoring Leicester's lead against Swansea on October 4, 2025. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fatawu’s screamer seals Leicester win; fans hail him

Leicester had taken the initiative early on when Jordan James broke the deadlock in the first half.

However, the home side responded after the break, and Adam Idah pulled the Welsh club level with 20 minutes to go. The game seemed finely poised until Fatawu stepped up with a moment of magic.

Receiving a pass from James, the former Dreams FC star brushed aside a challenge and created space for himself.

With confidence brimming, he struck a long-range rocket into the top corner in the 77th minute, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.

Danish defender Jannik Vestergaard later added a third to seal the win, ensuring Martí Cifuentes’ men climbed to third on the table with 16 points from nine matches, just two shy of the automatic promotion places, per Flashscore.

Fatawu's goal instantly went viral, with fans hailing the youngster’s audacity and technique.

@ibfantastic8 wrote:

"He does them better but because he’s not Lamine Yamal the media won’t hype."

@1satoshi added:

"This guy only scores bangers."

@BenedictEshun5 chimed in:

"It's becoming a trademark from that angle."

@nanakwiafe was equally impressed:

"The Ghana boys are on heat 🔥"

@SelassieDodzi summed it all up with:

"Excellent strike from a terrific winger; beautiful 😍🥳👏👏👏"

As noted by Transfermarkt, Fatawu has now registered three goals and an assist in the Championship this season, cementing his place as one of Leicester’s most exciting players.

Here’s a breakdown of Fatawu’s performance this season in numbers:

His blend of creativity, pace, and eye for spectacular finishes has quickly made him a favourite among the Foxes’ faithful.

Fatawu Issahaku poised for Black Stars return

His resurgence is also good news for Ghana. Black Stars coach Otto Addo has recalled him into the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Having missed national duty after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November 2024, the winger will be eager to make a statement on his return.

Elated Fatawu Issahaku links up with Leicester coach Martí Cifuentes after victory against Swansea in the English Championship. Photo by Plumb Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fatawu’s wonder strike came on a weekend where fellow Ghanaians Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus also delivered in the Premier League, underlining the impressive form of Ghanaian footballers heading into the international break.

