Thomas Partey has drawn widespread praise from fans and pundits following his impressive performance against Real Madrid

The 31-year-old could not prevent Villarreal from suffering their first La Liga defeat since September despite his virtuoso display

Partey will now shift focus to international duty, when Ghana take on the Central African Republic and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Thomas Partey reminded the football world of his class with a commanding performance for Villarreal, even as they fell 3-1 to Real Madrid in a thrilling La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, October 4.

The Ghanaian midfielder dictated the rhythm of play, displaying his trademark calmness under pressure, sharp distribution, and intelligent positioning against one of the most formidable midfields in world football.

For large stretches of the game, Partey controlled proceedings, ensuring Villarreal stayed competitive against the league leaders.

Thomas Partey wrestles for possession with Arda Guler during Villarreal's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid on October 4, 2025. Photo by Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Partey earns plaudits for midfield masterclass

Although Villarreal could not secure a result, Partey’s influence stood out.

Fans and analysts flooded social media with praise for what many described as a 'vintage Partey' display, noting how effortlessly he commanded the middle of the park.

Sports journalist @TheKelOwusu wrote:

“Thomas Partey !!! Oh world !!!”

Another prominent Ghanaian sports voice, @eastsportsman, added,

“Thomas Partey is an incredible footballer.”

User @mrpappy__ joined in, saying,

“Villareal is losing but we all can testify to the fact that Thomas Partey is bossing the midfield 😂❤️.”

@Ceorhemz aimed a cheeky dig at Madrid’s midfielders while applauding Partey’s control:

“Thomas Partey showing the plumbers in Real Madrid’s midfield that there are levels to this thing.”

And @iamnobleib summed it up perfectly:

“Bro, Thomas Partey out here doing his thing. Always the engine in midfield, watching him control the tempo is a chef’s kiss.”

Analysing Partey's performance vs Real Madrid

According to Fotmob, the Black Stars midfielder completed 34 of his 40 passes with 84 per cent accuracy, created one chance, and contributed six key defensive actions.

He also made three tackles, two blocks, one interception, and five recoveries and won half of his ground duels, earning a solid 6.7 rating.

Despite his commanding presence, Villarreal’s resistance eventually broke down.

A brace from Vinicius Junior, including a spectacular strike, and a goal from Kylian Mbappe sealed Madrid’s win, making Georges Mikautadze’s effort for the visitors merely a consolation, as cited by GOAL.

The defeat ended Villarreal’s unbeaten run in La Liga since August 13, when they lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid.

Still, they remain third on the table with 16 points from eight games — three behind Barcelona and five adrift of Real Madrid, as noted by Sky Sports.

Since returning to Spain after his five-year spell with Arsenal, Partey has been gradually rediscovering his rhythm.

His pre-season was overshadowed by a serious legal case in the United Kingdom, but performances like this prove he is slowly returning to his best.

For Ghana, his form could not have come at a better time.

Thomas Partey had 84 per cent pass accuracy despite Villarreal's defeat to Real Madrid. Photo by Europa Press Sports.

Source: Getty Images

With crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros approaching, head coach Otto Addo will be eager to have a fully fit and in-form Partey anchoring his midfield.

A consistent run of games for Villarreal will only strengthen his readiness, as Ghana seeks to secure qualification for next year’s global showpiece with victories — or at least four points — from their final two matches.

Arsenal blame City draw on Partey's absence

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh noted that Thomas Partey’s departure from Arsenal has created a glaring gap in the team’s midfield, according to sections of the club’s supporters.

Their frustrations boiled over after the 1-1 draw with Manchester City on September 21, a result many believed underscored the Ghanaian’s absence and influence in the middle of the park.

Source: YEN.com.gh