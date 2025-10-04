Mohammed Kudus endured a frightening moment after scoring his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur

The incident, which nearly turned disastrous, has sparked outrage online, with netizens calling for tougher sanctions to prevent a recurrence

Kudus has quickly become a fan favourite at Spurs since his big-money move from West Ham United in a reported £55 million deal

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mohammed Kudus’ long-awaited goal for Tottenham Hotspur nearly turned tragic after a bottle thrown from the stands almost struck him during celebrations in their Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Leeds United's Gabriel Gudmundsson tried to stop Mohammed Kudus before scoring his debut goal on October 4, 2025. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus narrowly escapes bottle incident after goal against Leeds

The Ghanaian playmaker had just broken his six-game scoring drought when an opposing fan hurled a plastic object in his direction.

The bottle whizzed past his head by mere inches, an alarming moment caught on video and later shared on X by @StokeyyG2.

Kudus marked his goal in trademark fashion, sitting on a stool as teammates mobbed him in delight.

Neither the stewards nor security spotted the object flying toward him, leaving supporters outraged at the lack of immediate intervention.

Watch the worrying incident Kudus escaped:

Reactions on social media captured the shock.

@danisawolf wrote:

"Would have hurt if connected, that good of a throw. It was quick enough that not one player even noticed it."

@CMUFC28 added:

"Frightening; that could have done serious damage."

@Farboyweb3 reflected:

"It could have been another story now."

@MUFC1878Today was thankful:

"That's called divine intervention. Millimetres away."

@Lazzaro7Johnny summed up the mood:

"It looked like a full can, too. Smh."

Calls for stricter punishments to curb such dangerous acts have grown louder, with many demanding tighter security at football stadiums.

Kudus inspires Spurs and eyes Black Stars duty

Despite the incident, Kudus kept his composure and played a crucial role in Tottenham’s 2-1 victory, as cited by Sky Sports.

He not only scored but also provided the assist for Mathys Tel’s opener before being substituted late on for Brennan Johnson. His efforts earned him the man-of-the-match award.

Thomas Frank on cloud nine as he celebrates with Kudus after Tottenham's victory against Leeds United. Photo by Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

According to Fotmob, the 25-year-old now has five goal involvements this season — one strike and four assists — placing him behind only Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo, who lead the Premier League charts with nine apiece.

Four of Kudus’ contributions have come against newly promoted sides.

Below are some of Kudus' key statistics:

His goal and assist are a timely boost for Ghana ahead of their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars, currently topping Group I, will need at least four points from upcoming games against the Central African Republic and Comoros to secure qualification for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Kudus’ goal arrives just hours after fellow Ghanaian Antoine Semenyo lit up the Premier League with a brace and assist in Bournemouth’s 3-1 comeback win over Fulham, leaving fans hopeful of seeing both forwards carry their hot form into national duty.

Kudus outlines his biggest ambition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus outlined his biggest ambition at Tottenham Hotspur following his summer transfer.

The former West Ham United star stressed that lifting trophies remains his ultimate priority in his debut season with Spurs.

Source: YEN.com.gh