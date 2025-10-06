Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Fabio Cannavaro Takes Charge of Uzbekistan Ahead of Historic 2026 World Cup Debut
Football

by  Gariba Raubil reviewed by  Omoleye Omoruyi
  • A 2026 FIFA World Cup debutant heads to the USA, Canada, and Mexico with a new manager who won the tournament in 2006 as a player
  • All eyes are now on the legendary ex-Italian footballer ahead of the historic 48-team tournament next year
  • The Uzbekistan Football Association leaders have confirmed a complete backroom staff for boss Fabio Cannavaro

World Cup-winning captain and 2006 Ballon d’Or laureate Fabio Cannavaro has been officially unveiled as the new head coach of Uzbekistan, as the Central Asian nation gears up for its first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance in 2026.

For a country that has long flirted with potential but struggled for global recognition, Cannavaro’s appointment marks a daring step into the future.

Fabio Cannavaro takes charge of Uzbekistan as new head coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Marko Lukunic/Pixsell/MB Media
Source: Getty Images

Cannavaro named Uzbekistan head coach

According to Football Italia, the 52-year-old Italian tactician replaces Timur Kapadze, the man who guided Uzbekistan to qualification after Srecko Katanec stepped down due to health reasons midway through the campaign.

Kapadze’s men enjoyed a dream run, losing only once in 15 qualifiers and collecting 21 points from their final group, sealing their ticket to the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Cannavaro inherits a spirited, energetic, and technically gifted side, with the challenge of instilling his trademark defensive organisation and leadership into a young squad that has already proven its mettle on the Asian stage.

Meanwhile, this new adventure of the 2006 Ballon d'Or winner comes after a short-lived spell with Dinamo Zagreb, which ended in April 2025, as noted by Yahoo Sports. Yet, the excitement around his return to management is palpable.

New Uzbekistan manager Fabio Cannavaro during a UEFA CL match GNK Dinamo vs. AC Milan at Stadion Maksimir on January 29, 2025. Image credit: Jurij Kodrun
Source: Getty Images

The former Italy captain, who famously led the Azzurri to World Cup glory in 2006, brings a wealth of international experience, having previously managed across China, Saudi Arabia, and Italy. He has lifted league titles with Guangzhou Evergrande, guided Tianjin Quanjian to top-flight promotion, and was named the Chinese FA Coach of the Year in 2017.

According to the Uzbekistan Football Association, Cannavaro will be joined by a familiar support team: Eugenio Albarella (assistant coach), Francesco Troise (fitness coach), and Antonio Chimenti (goalkeeping coach), all trusted lieutenants from his earlier managerial stints.

Fans react to Fabio Cannavaro's Uzbekistan appointment

The news of Cannavaro’s appointment has drawn admiration and excitement from fans across the globe, as many took to social media to express their joy and optimism:

“Uzbekistan just made a world-class move. Cannavaro will bring belief, structure and pride. Forza Fabio!” — @CalcioFan88
“A legend on and off the pitch. Welcome to Uzbekistan, Mister Cannavaro! The dream begins now!” — @UzbPride
“From lifting the World Cup to leading underdogs at one — football always finds a way to write beautiful stories.” — @TheGlobalBoy
“Uzbekistan with Cannavaro? That’s my dark horse for 2026 already!” — @Ainamted
“He’s got the aura, the pedigree, and the passion. Can’t wait to see how far he takes them.” — @FootyLord

“As an Italian, I’m proud to see our World Cup hero spreading his knowledge worldwide. Buona fortuna, Capitano!” — @AzuriLeg
“Uzbekistan qualifying was already historic. Cannavaro’s appointment just made it cinematic.” — @LetsDance
“Imagine Cannavaro walking out with Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup. Spine-tingling moment incoming.” — @OkraMan

With the world watching and expectations rising, Cannavaro’s task will be monumental. But few know how to defy odds better than a man who once captained Italy to the most improbable of triumphs.

Uzbek heroes rewarded with luxury cars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Uzbekistan government rewarded the national team players and technical staff with brand-new luxury cars for qualifying for their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2026.

The lavish gesture highlighted the nation’s pride and excitement over the team’s historic achievement.

