Jordan has the chance to accomplish something no other Ghanaian player has before as the Black Stars take on the Central African Republic

The former Marseille and Swansea City attacker is expected to shine and lead the Ghana national team to victory in Meknes

The son of the great Abedi Ayew hit a major milestone during the previous qualifiers against Chad and Mali

Jordan Ayew etched his name further into Black Stars history during Ghana’s recent CAF World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali, matching remarkable feats previously set by Ghanaian greats.

Ghana, led by head coach Otto Addo, aimed to strengthen their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification bid, but their campaign hit a slight bump as they were held to a 1–1 draw against Chad in N’Djamena on September 4.

Under the blazing sun at the new Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno, Ghana initially dominated. Captain Jordan Ayew calmly slotted home a close-range finish in the 17th minute, following a precise low cross from Mohammed Kudus, giving the Black Stars an early lead and a promising start, according to Flashscore.

For long stretches, the four-time World Cup participants controlled the pace and created the better chances but were unable to extend their advantage.

Chad grew more confident and physical as the match progressed, ultimately being rewarded in the 89th minute when substitute Célestin Ecua maneuvered past multiple defenders to deliver a precise strike past Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

The equalizer earned Chad their first point of the qualifying campaign, but after that stalemate, Ghana remained at the top of Group I with 19 points as they defeated Mali in Accra four days later to go three points clear of Madagascar.

Jordan Ayew to enter Black Stars' history

Ayew reached a unique milestone in that game against Chad, becoming only the second player to captain Ghana while representing a second-tier club, following in the footsteps of his brother Andre Ayew, who led the Black Stars while at Swansea in the Championship between 2019 and 2021.

Currently playing for Leicester City in the Championship, Jordan’s achievement is historic, and now, after this landmark moment, Jordan Ayew has the opportunity to make even more history by potentially becoming the first-ever player to qualify Ghana for the World Cup while playing for a second-tier club.

Following the draw against Chad and the win against Mali, the Black Stars' focus is now towards the Matchdays nine and 10 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification of the CAF Zone.

Otto Addo's men are up against the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8, at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco, knowing that a win will see them qualify for next year's tournament.

According to FIFA, Ghana lead the CAF qualifying group I with 19 points after eight games, as Madagascar sit second with three points less.

