Fans have raised eyebrows over how Libya’s goalkeeper conceded, allowing Cape Verde to claw their way back into the game

The Blue Sharks came from two goals down to secure a crucial draw in Tripoli, keeping their World Cup dream alive

A win against Eswatini next week would see the island nation qualify for their first-ever World Cup appearance

A major controversy has erupted in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers following Libya’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Cape Verde on Wednesday evening.

The clash at the Tripoli International Stadium, with qualification still on the line, has left fans stunned and suspicious over how the match unfolded.

Scandal hits World Cup qualifier: Libya goalkeeper 'gifts' Cape Verde goal

Questions have been raised about the manner in which Libya conceded their goals, with many suggesting the team appeared to gift Cape Verde a crucial point, one that puts the Blue Sharks within touching distance of their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Libya took the lead in the opening minute after an own goal from Roberto Lopes, before Telmo Arcanjo equalized for Cape Verde.

Ezoo El Mariamy restored Libya’s lead before halftime, and Eltaib Muftah Al Shalwi extended it to 3-1 with a brilliant free-kick in the 58th minute.

However, Siny Cabral’s long-range strike to make it 3-2 has gone viral, as Libya goalkeeper Murad Al Wuheeshi appeared to misjudge a tame shot that rolled into the net, sparking outrage and allegations of match irregularities online.

Watch the goal below:

According to African journalist Micky Junior, the Libyan Football Federation has launched an immediate investigation into the Cape Verde match following several shocking mistakes by goalkeeper Murad Al Wuheeshi.

Libya had been hopeful of a win to keep their World Cup dream alive, but those costly errors completely shifted the game’s momentum.

Supporters have flooded social media with anger and disbelief, blaming the Al Ahli Benghazi goalkeeper and accusing him of taking bribe and match fixing..

@TGlupondo posted:

"We need investigation . This is pure match fixing."

@fresh_olami_ said:

"It’s obviously bribery🤣"

@NyathiVeronica added:

"The goalkeeper must be investigated."

@Aphendulwe07 commented:

"GK got paid a nice pre match bonus"

@MohNavie said:

"An international keeper doing that ? No way bro that guy is involved in some shady businesses🚮"

How Cape Verde will qualify for 2026 World Cup

As it stands, Cape Verde top Group D with 20 points, two clear of Cameroon, who beat Mauritius 2-0 to sit second with 18 points.

Libya trail in third with 15 points, ending their hopes of automatic qualification.

A win for Cape Verde against Eswatini will seal their ticket to the 2026 World Cup, while Cameroon must beat Angola and hope for a slip-up to keep their chances alive.

Should Cape Verde succeed, the Atlantic island nation would become the second-smallest country by population ever to reach football’s greatest stage.

This is not the first time Cape Verde has exceeded expectations on the international stage.

Cape Verde is a point away from qualifying for the World Cup for the first time. Photo: Franck Fife.

The Blue Sharks have qualified for four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments: 2013, 2015, 2021, and 2023, with their best performance coming in the most recent edition, where they advanced beyond the first knockout round.

Their AFCON history includes quarter-final runs in 2013 and 2023, impressive achievements for a nation of fewer than 600,000 people.

Yet, qualifying for the World Cup would represent an even greater milestone, cementing their status as one of the most remarkable underdog stories in global football.

