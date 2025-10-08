Benjamin Asare produced a moment of pure audacity as Ghana cruised past the Central African Republic in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday night.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, now a fan favourite since his debut earlier this year, left spectators in awe with a piece of skill that combined bravery and finesse in equal measure.

Benjamin Asare Shows Off Insane Skill, Dribbles CAR Player in Black Stars’ Big Win: Video

Source: Twitter

Asare shows bravery, dribbles CAR player

Midway through the game in Meknes, Morocco, Asare received a back pass from Caleb Yirenkyi under pressure from an advancing opponent.

Instead of hoofing the ball clear, the 33-year-old exuded ice-cold composure.

He feigned a long clearance, shimmied, then dragged the ball back in a move reminiscent of Johan Cruyff’s iconic turn, sending the Central African attacker sliding helplessly onto the turf before calmly clearing with his left foot.

Watch the video:

The outrageous display drew praise from fans online, with many taking to social media to share their reactions.

@Kaypoisson1 wrote:

“Look at Benjamin Asare dribbling. Proper Barca-coded keeper.”

@nyamahRMA admitted:

“He scared me Aswear 😂.”

@nana_qwerqu added:

“The way my heart cot no ong.”

While others were impressed, a few urged caution. @kingwwise warned:

“He should be very careful with the back pass. Any mistake he’ll be dropped.”

Analysing Asare's performance as Black Stars No.1

According to Flashscore, Asare was hardly tested by the Wild Beasts, finishing the match without a single save to make.

Still, his composure and confidence anchored Ghana’s defence, continuing a run of assured performances since his competitive debut against Chad.

Benjamin Asare Shows Off Insane Skill, Dribbles CAR Player in Black Stars’ Big Win: Video

Source: Twitter

In five appearances during the qualifiers, he has kept four clean sheets and conceded only once, a remarkable improvement for a side that had leaked five goals in their previous four games.

His calm leadership from the back has been instrumental in solidifying Otto Addo’s defence and instilling confidence in the team’s buildup play.

From Great Olympics to Hearts of Oak and now the national team, his journey embodies persistence and belief.

As Ghana’s qualification dream inches closer, Asare’s rise stands as one of the Black Stars’ most refreshing stories.

With just one game left against Comoros on October 12, Ghana needs only to avoid defeat to secure a place at next year’s global showpiece in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

For Asare, the night wasn’t just about keeping a clean sheet — it was about showing the world that even goalkeepers can dazzle with their feet.

Source: YEN.com.gh