Eddie Nketiah previosly opened up that he is willing to represent Ghana’s Black Stars at the international level

The 25-year-old is still eligible to represent Ghana despite representing England two years ago

Since leaving Arsenal last summer, Nketiah has struggled to get into the starting lineup of Crystal Palace

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah once hinted at the possibility of representing Ghana at the international level after years of uncertainty and rejection from England’s senior national team.

As Matchday 9 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers kicked off with 11 fixtures across the continent on Wednesday, Ghana moved within touching distance of qualification, while Egypt officially booked their ticket to the global showpiece.

Crystal Palace Star Makes bold claim on playing for Black Stars

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars produced a stunning 5-0 win over the Central African Republic (CAR) in El Jadida, with goals from Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana sealing the emphatic victory.

The result puts Ghana three points clear of second-placed Madagascar, who beat Comoros 2-1 in Abidjan. Only a complete collapse at home to Comoros on Sunday could deny the Black Stars a place in North America 2026.

With qualification now all but secured, Otto Addo’s side will look to assemble the strongest possible squad for the World Cup, determined to make a real impact on the global stage.

And one name that could come into the conversation is Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah clarifies his choice between Ghana and England

Born in Lewisham, England, to Ghanaian parents Elizabeth Asaam and Edward Nketiah, the 25-year-old remains eligible to represent Ghana despite having grown up in England and played for the country’s youth teams from U18 to U21.

Nketiah made his senior debut for England on October 13, 2023, in a 1-0 friendly win over Australia, fulfilling a long-held dream of representing the Three Lions.

Eddie Nketiah scores late winner as Crystal Palace land statement result over Liverpool. Photo: Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

However, with England’s attacking depth growing stronger, his chances of consistent call-ups have dwindled, opening the door for a potential switch to Ghana.

Back in 2022, speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Nketiah revealed his openness to the idea:

“My parents are both Ghanaians, so yeah, of course, it’s a possibility, you know. I’m open to both — playing for Ghana or England. When I was younger, playing for England made sense after coming through the youth ranks. But if Ghana call me up, I’ll be there.”

Nketiah’s club career began in Arsenal’s youth ranks, where he impressed enough to earn a senior team promotion in 2020.

Across four years with the Gunners, he netted 38 goals and provided seven assists in 168 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Despite showing glimpses of brilliance, limited game time under Mikel Arteta led him to seek a fresh start at Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024.

Nketiah on why he uses his Ghanaian surname

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eddie Nketiah has explained why he prefers his Ghanaian surname on the back of his jersey.

The 25-year-old is still eligible to represent Ghana despite representing England two years ago.

Since leaving Arsenal last summer, Nketiah has struggled to get into the starting lineup of Crystal Palace.

Source: YEN.com.gh