Eddie Nketiah has finally responded to mounting rumours linking him to a potential switch to the Black Stars

Speculation around dual-nationality players has intensified following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Nketiah remains open to the possibility of representing Ghana but is in no hurry to make a decision

Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah has put to rest recent claims that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reached out to him about switching allegiance.

The 26-year-old, who remains eligible to represent either England or Ghana, emphasised that no official communication has taken place lately despite swirling rumours.

Eddie Nketiah denies contacting the Ghana Football Association over playing for the Black Stars. Photos by Toru Hanai and Sebastian Frej.

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah denies GFA contact

Nketiah’s name has long been linked to the Black Stars, especially as Ghana continues to attract players with Ghanaian roots ahead of major competitions.

After Ghana secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, speculation grew stronger, with the striker reportedly acknowledging that at 26, he feels ready to take on the challenge of representing the West African nation.

Yet, many Ghanaians have voiced resistance to the idea, insisting that the former Arsenal player is not welcome in the senior team.

Despite the backlash, Nketiah remains connected to his heritage, choosing to let time decide the path forward.

Speaking with BBC Sport, he addressed the rumours directly:

"I haven’t had any calls or anything recently. My focus has been on playing well each week and helping my team win trophies.

"If I’m doing well and doing the right things, then naturally the international future will resolve itself when it’s time to make that decision."

His remarks come at a time when the GFA is actively searching for ways to strengthen the squad, sparking fresh public interest about possible additions.

Can Nketiah still play for Ghana?

At present, Nketiah insists the talk remains speculation. Meanwhile, sources indicate that the technical team led by Otto Addo has decided to move past the striker for now.

According to reports from Flashscore, future call-ups will hinge on passion and commitment rather than convenience.

Black Stars lineup ahead of their clash against Japan in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup on November 14, 2025. Photo by Koji Watanabe.

Source: Getty Images

Addo’s staff is reportedly seeking forwards, offering a distinct skill set from what Nketiah brings.

Sources also claim the handlers of the national team have not forgotten how the striker coldly rejected Ghana’s approach before the 2022 World Cup, leaving a mark on the coaching staff’s view.

For now, it seems the door remains ajar but tightly controlled, with the Black Stars looking elsewhere to build their frontline as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

Social media reactions have ranged from outright rejection to cautious openness. YEN.com.gh gathered some responses from X (formerly Twitter):

@adumuah_dna wrote:

“We'll recruit him for AFCON qualifiers after the 2026 World Cup.”

@nana_yiadom15 boldly said:

“Ghana doesn't need Eddie Nketiah.”

@DukeofBisease added:

“We're better off without them. They are unnecessary.”

@TomHarry1878 summed up:

“I think he should be given a chance. Starting with the AFCON qualifiers in September 2026... If he's still keen.”

Nketiah reveals why he uses his Ghanaian surname

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eddie Nketiah shared the reasons behind his choice to wear his Ghanaian surname on the back of his jersey.

The 26-year-old remains eligible to play for Ghana, despite having represented England two years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh