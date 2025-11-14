Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

2025 Kirin Cup: Japan vs. Ghana Underway at Toyota Stadium
Football

2025 Kirin Cup: Japan vs. Ghana Underway at Toyota Stadium

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • TV3 has explained why it failed to telecast the first half of the Kirin Cup opener between Japan and Ghana
  • The Asian powerhouse took an early lead against Otto Addo's Black Stars thanks to a cool finish from a former EPL star
  • Several of Ghana's key players, inclduing Mohammed Kudus, missed out on this test match due to various reasons

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The 2025 Kirin Cup kicked off on a tense note for Ghana as the Black Stars trailed 1-0 to Japan at the end of the first half.

Former Liverpool midfielder Takumi Minamino broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, capitalizing on a quick Japanese attack that caught Ghana’s defense flat-footed.

Ghana vs Japan 2025, Kirin Cup 2025, Black Stars live updates, Ghana football news, Takumi Minamino goal, Mohammed Kudus injury update, Jordan Ayew Ghana captain, Otto Addo lineup Ghana, Ghana vs Japan live stream issue, Ghana Football Association news
Japan take on Ghana in the 2025 Kirin Cup opener on Friday, November 14, 2025. Image credit: GhanaFA
Source: Getty Images

Despite the setback, Ghana tried to maintain composure in the midfield and build momentum, but several key absences affected the team’s cohesion.

According to the Ghana Football Association, star midfielder Mohammed Kudus was unavailable due to a knock, while captain Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, and Elisha Owusu also remained sidelined.

Read also

Semenyo captains Black Stars as Otto Addo drops Ben Asare for Japan friendly

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

The participation of defender Mohammed Salisu was uncertain, as he had only recently arrived at camp and had limited time to integrate with the squad, the Ghana Football Association confirmed.

In response to these challenges, head coach Otto Addo fielded a mix of experienced and emerging talents. Benjamin Anang started in goal, supported by defenders Caleb Yirenkyi, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Derrick Kohn, and Jerome Opoku. Midfield duties were shared between Jonas Adjetey and Thomas-Asante Brandon, while Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kwasi Sibo, Abu Francis, and Antoine Semenyo formed the attacking lineup.

Ghana Football Association news, Japan vs. Ghana Kirin Cup result, Ghana Black Stars team news, Antoine Semenyo captain, Thomas Partey sidelined, Mohammed Salisu late arrival, Ghana football 2025, Japan vs Ghana match highlights
Otto Addo names Ghana's starting XI for the 2025 Kirin Cup opener against Japan. Image credit: GhanaFA
Source: Twitter

Notably, Antoine Semenyo was handed the captain’s armband for this match, leading a youthful Ghanaian side hungry to make an impact despite the early deficit, as noted by Flashscore.

Japan vs. Ghana match missing on local TV

Ghanaian fans eager to watch the Kirin Cup live were left frustrated as no local television channel broadcast the match. TV3, who were supposed to telecast the Kirin Cup opener, reported that they are experiencing a technical hitch with the live feed, preventing viewers from following the game in real time.

Read also

Black Stars of Ghana begin preparations for 2026 WC with high-profile friendlies

This has caused disappointment among fans, who also missed the team's last few World Cup qualifiers on local television, with Ghana Television unable to air the games against Mali, the Central African Republic, and Comoros.

Meanwhile, social media platforms have become the alternative hub for fans seeking updates, with streaming, minute-by-minute reports, and highlights trending across networks.

Despite the challenges, Ghana still has 45 minutes to turn the game around, and TV3 is expected to air the second half.

Coach Otto Addo and his squad will need to adjust quickly in the second half, relying on their depth and tactical awareness to challenge a fast-paced Japanese side that has started the tournament with confidence.

Black Stars of Ghana arrive in Japan in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars arrived in Japan in grand style, with the players spotted in high spirits after touching down.

Their well-coordinated outfits and upbeat mood set a positive tone ahead of the Kirin Cup opener.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: