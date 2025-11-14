TV3 has explained why it failed to telecast the first half of the Kirin Cup opener between Japan and Ghana

The Asian powerhouse took an early lead against Otto Addo's Black Stars thanks to a cool finish from a former EPL star

Several of Ghana's key players, inclduing Mohammed Kudus, missed out on this test match due to various reasons

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The 2025 Kirin Cup kicked off on a tense note for Ghana as the Black Stars trailed 1-0 to Japan at the end of the first half.

Former Liverpool midfielder Takumi Minamino broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, capitalizing on a quick Japanese attack that caught Ghana’s defense flat-footed.

Japan take on Ghana in the 2025 Kirin Cup opener on Friday, November 14, 2025. Image credit: GhanaFA

Source: Getty Images

Despite the setback, Ghana tried to maintain composure in the midfield and build momentum, but several key absences affected the team’s cohesion.

According to the Ghana Football Association, star midfielder Mohammed Kudus was unavailable due to a knock, while captain Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, and Elisha Owusu also remained sidelined.

The participation of defender Mohammed Salisu was uncertain, as he had only recently arrived at camp and had limited time to integrate with the squad, the Ghana Football Association confirmed.

In response to these challenges, head coach Otto Addo fielded a mix of experienced and emerging talents. Benjamin Anang started in goal, supported by defenders Caleb Yirenkyi, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Derrick Kohn, and Jerome Opoku. Midfield duties were shared between Jonas Adjetey and Thomas-Asante Brandon, while Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kwasi Sibo, Abu Francis, and Antoine Semenyo formed the attacking lineup.

Otto Addo names Ghana's starting XI for the 2025 Kirin Cup opener against Japan. Image credit: GhanaFA

Source: Twitter

Notably, Antoine Semenyo was handed the captain’s armband for this match, leading a youthful Ghanaian side hungry to make an impact despite the early deficit, as noted by Flashscore.

Japan vs. Ghana match missing on local TV

Ghanaian fans eager to watch the Kirin Cup live were left frustrated as no local television channel broadcast the match. TV3, who were supposed to telecast the Kirin Cup opener, reported that they are experiencing a technical hitch with the live feed, preventing viewers from following the game in real time.

This has caused disappointment among fans, who also missed the team's last few World Cup qualifiers on local television, with Ghana Television unable to air the games against Mali, the Central African Republic, and Comoros.

Meanwhile, social media platforms have become the alternative hub for fans seeking updates, with streaming, minute-by-minute reports, and highlights trending across networks.

Despite the challenges, Ghana still has 45 minutes to turn the game around, and TV3 is expected to air the second half.

Coach Otto Addo and his squad will need to adjust quickly in the second half, relying on their depth and tactical awareness to challenge a fast-paced Japanese side that has started the tournament with confidence.

Black Stars of Ghana arrive in Japan in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars arrived in Japan in grand style, with the players spotted in high spirits after touching down.

Their well-coordinated outfits and upbeat mood set a positive tone ahead of the Kirin Cup opener.

Source: YEN.com.gh