Sports Minister Kofi Adams has expressed his dissatisfaction with Otto Addo’s performance as head coach of the Black Stars

His remarks have sparked mixed reactions, with many debating the timing of his criticism — coming hours after Ghana’s win over CAR

Otto Addo stands on the verge of achieving a major milestone, as the Black Stars edge closer to securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has stirred debate after describing Black Stars head coach Otto Addo as “a lucky man,” even in the wake of the team’s dominant 5–0 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Adams commended Addo for leading Ghana to the cusp of another appearance at the global showpiece but suggested that Ghana’s resurgence in the qualifiers owed more to individual brilliance than to any well-defined tactical blueprint.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams says Otto Addo is lucky in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: Richard Pelham/Getty Images and @moysgovgh/X.

“Well, he has been lucky, but there are still concerns,” Adams said.

When asked to elaborate, the Buem MP explained that Addo himself has acknowledged making questionable calls in some matches.

“Well, concerns that he himself most times when we meet, he will admit maybe I should have done a substitution, or I should have urged them on, or I should have fielded this person to play this role.

"And so there are concerns. But I must say he’s been lucky. It doesn’t mean that he shouldn’t improve.”

His comments, coming after Ghana’s emphatic win, sparked divided reactions among football fans.

While some agreed with his assessment, others felt the coach deserved more credit for steering the team to the brink of another World Cup appearance.

On X (formerly Twitter), user @Mosesadidonkor remarked:

“Let’s give time some time.”

Another fan, @AlfredDarius1, observed:

“For World Cup qualification, he’s done well. He could have done better in the AFCON games.”

But @nanaadaboh shared a harsher take:

“Let’s thank Otto Addo and sack him. He is not good enough. Let’s get a coach that will make Ghana proud. Let’s get a Serbian tactician, Nyaho Tamakloe can help.”

Otto Addo on verge of historic feat

Despite the criticism, Otto Addo, who dismissed claims of pressure before the game against CAR, is on the cusp of achieving a milestone no Ghanaian coach has ever reached.

Otto Addo has won six of the seven games played in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Dan Mullan.

He could become the first person to qualify Ghana for two consecutive World Cups and the first former player to lead the Black Stars to the tournament twice.

Since his reappointment, the 50-year-old has guided Ghana to six wins and one draw in seven qualifiers, overseeing an impressive run of 21 goals scored and just six conceded — a remarkable 85.7 per cent win rate, per data culled from Sporty FM.

Ghana have now surged to the top of Group I with 22 points from nine matches, per Flashscore, putting them within touching distance of a fifth World Cup appearance.

Their 5–0 rout of the Central African Republic not only restored confidence but also strengthened their grip at the summit.

According to Ghanafa.org, the Black Stars will wrap up their qualifying campaign against Comoros, needing only to avoid defeat to book their place at football’s grandest stage in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The slim scenario Ghana could miss 2026 WC

The Black Stars have fought their way back from a sluggish start and now stand on the verge of booking a fifth appearance at next year’s Mundial.

